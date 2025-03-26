Yingli Solar Modules Certified by Certisolis for Low Carbon Footprint

BAODING, China, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yingli Solar complies with Certisolis' French Carbon Footprint regulation for four types of solar modules: bifacial and glass-glass (2+2 mm), ranging from 460 Wc and 630 WC to 645 Wc and 725 Wc, respectively.

Yingli Solar, founded in Baoding, Hebei province, China, near Beijing, has been a pioneer and pillar in the solar industry for 27 years. Today, Yingli Solar maintains its Tier 1 ranking and global presence, with local employees providing tailored services to customers worldwide.

France has unique carbon footprint certification requirements, which can benefit other European and global markets by enabling raw material supply tracing.

Mr Xiong, CEO of Yingli Solar, states: "As part of our Environmental, Social, and Governance approach, we are proud to have obtained carbon footprint certification for all our solar modules. Furthermore, we are among the few top 10 solar module manufacturers with a low carbon footprint score for all modules (400 kg eq CO ₂ /kWc). This team achievement demonstrates our dedication to our long-standing French and European strategic clients."

Hital Wang, Deputy General Manager of International Sales at Yingli Solar, has long advocated for carbon neutrality regulations to make energy production greener: "Our commitment to reducing our carbon emissions to zero throughout the entire value chain is at the core of our strategy. We believe this also supports our clients' development, as they always consider how suppliers are leading in carbon emission neutrality. At Yingli Solar, we consistently improve our analysis of raw material sourcing to achieve a cleaner and better carbon footprint score."

Since March 2024, Mr. Larruchon has been leading the French team: "This low carbon footprint achievement will greatly support our long-standing French and European strategic clients. The carbon footprint score influences tender rewards and makes PPA projects more valuable assets for owners. Carbon emissions in our operations are central to our present and future efforts for global carbon neutrality. Our world is under pressure from climate change, and we will not cease these efforts as long as they do not significantly impact the LCOE."

Yingli Solar is ranked among the top 10 solar module companies and looks toward the future with a positive vision, aiming to provide clients worldwide with stability in an ever-changing industry.