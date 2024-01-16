XCMG Boosts Global Reach with Cranes Designed for Extreme Weather and Complex Work Environments

XUZHOU, China, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Crane, a subsidiary of XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425), a preeminent manufacturer of construction machinery and heavy-duty equipment, has made a powerful start to the year, exporting a whopping 200 mobile cranes to the global market by January 5, marking a strong beginning to the first quarter.

XCMG mobile cranes were delivered to the global market in batches

The shipments featured high-tonnage, state-of-the-art, customized lifting equipment, highlighting China's ongoing commitment to pioneering advances in construction machinery technology. Leading manufacturers like XCMG have been crucial in driving the momentum, demonstrating the growing strength of China's manufacturing sector.

Sun Jianzhong, Vice President of XCMG Machinery and General Manager of the Hoisting Machinery Division, stated, "Over the past year, XCMG Crane has focused on product innovation. The company's mobile cranes have achieved the highest year-on-year growth in orders and sales in the industry. The optimized product mix has led to record sales of large-tonnage cranes. XCMG Crane has established itself as an industry leader with its ultra-large cranes of 750 tons and above. Both wheeled and tracked models continue to maintain their leading positions in the market."

Mr. Sun joined XCMG Machinery Vice President Liu Jiansen, along with customers, distributors, service providers, and suppliers, in observing the loading of the cranes onto the ships.

XCMG has adapted and improved its cranes for efficiency, no matter the climatic conditions or the work environment, while meeting stringent customer specifications.

In the Middle East's desert climate, XCMG's cranes, known for their adaptability and reliability, dominate the market. They withstand extreme heat, with hydraulic systems functioning efficiently at 60 °C in areas where summer temperatures are starting to routinely surpass the 50 °C mark.

At the same time, XCMG has equipped its cranes with engine preheating functionality to ensure smooth starts even in the extreme cold that is common in many parts of Central Asia. The chassis design has also been optimized to ensure strong traction and grounding force, adapting to the frequently challenging road conditions throughout the region.

For Australian customers, XCMG has redesigned the cylinder and reprogrammed the equipment, incorporating load-scaling functionality to fit lifting requirements in complex environments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319213/1.jpg