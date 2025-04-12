XCMG Crane Showcases Six European-Tailored Models at bauma 2025, Secures Bulk Orders with Sustainable Innovation

MUNICH, April 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At bauma 2025, the world's leading construction machinery trade fair, XCMG Crane made a resounding statement about its commitment to the European market by unveiling six cutting-edge crane models, engineered specifically for European demands. With a focus on sustainability, intelligent design, and localized solutions, XCMG Crane demonstrated its role as a trusted partner in Europe's green transition and urban renewal initiatives.

Among the tailor-designed innovations, key highlighted models include:

XCMG Crane Showcases Six European-Tailored Models at bauma 2025.

XCA60_EV: The World's First Hybrid All-Terrain Crane, features an in-house-developed oil-electric hybrid system, cutting carbon emissions by 40%. Equipped with a 400V plug-and-play electric system for zero-emission lifting, the XCA60_EV combines a 170KW electric motor with a dual-engine transport system (400KW total power) for optimal fuel efficiency.

Compact and Intelligent Cranes that were built on XCMG's G2 technology platform, excels in narrow urban environments. The XCA80G7-1E provides compact design with a 60m boom and dual-hook coordination for urban projects, while the XCA250G7-1E features remote-control operation for single-operator efficiency, and innovative telescoping systems for restricted sites.

The European Customized Rough-Terrain Cranes, the XCR50_E, the ultra-narrow, 2.5m width design meets EU transport norms, along with the XCR70_E and XCR90_E, which proved its robust performance in Turkey's gas power projects, featuring eco-friendly hydraulic systems and fuel-saving torque converters.

Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG Machinery, reinforced the Company's In Europe, For Europe strategy, "We're committed to being a key enabler of Europe's sustainable, smart infrastructure future."

The strategy paid dividends at bauma 2025, with XCMG securing bulk orders from German, French, and Dutch clients for its hybrid and compact models. These deals underscore Europe's endorsement of XCMG's tailored solutions and green transition roadmap.

The general manager of a Dutch lifting and transportation company, along with their operator team, highly commended XCMG cranes during the bauma 2025: "XCMG's G2 series cranes showcased impressively humanized engineering—their panoramic wraparound windshield and sunken control console layout boosted operational visibility by over 40%."

The client also highlighted that XCMG products demonstrate world-class manufacturing expertise in details, such as hydraulic pipeline arrangement, centralized lubrication systems, welding seam craftsmanship, and structural component tolerance control, fully complying with European standards.

"From operational ergonomics to equipment reliability, XCMG cranes have won over our technical team with exceptional performance. They will be our preferred brand for future procurement," commented by the team.