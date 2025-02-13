XCMG Crane Kicks Off 2025 with Multiple Overseas Orders Delivered, Bolstering Global Market Presence

XUZHOU, China, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Crane, a global leader in heavy machinery, has shipped a series of high-value equipment to international clients since the beginning of the year, marking a solid start to 2025 and reinforcing its expanding footprint in the global market.

On January 7, XCMG delivered customized crane equipment worth more than 10 million yuan to overseas markets. The company also unveiled its global service initiative, XCMG TrueCare, offering comprehensive solutions tailored to the needs of its worldwide clientele.

"The launch of the XCMG TrueCare initiative represents a major advancement in our Guardian of Lifting Safety campaign," said Sun Jianzhong, Vice President of XCMG Machinery and General Manager of the Hoisting Machinery Division. "The program integrates pre-operation diagnostics, efficient troubleshooting, rigorous safety regulation analytics, targeted safety training, and responsive customer feedback services, ensuring unparalleled support for our global partners."

On February 10, XCMG Crane celebrated a significant milestone in its international aftermarket strategy with a grand ceremony to mark the delivery of a batch of premium re-manufactured cranes. The models included in this delivery were the highly sought-after XCA500BR8, XCA260C and XCA200L8. The achievement underscores XCMG's commitment to strengthening, complementing and extending its industrial chain, while also solidifying its global presence.

On February 11, XCMG dispatched dozens of state-of-the-art cranes to global markets, including truck, all-terrain and innovative hybrid electric models. The shipment, featuring high-end, eco-friendly and customized solutions, is tailored to meet the requirements of overseas users. Highlights include:

XCA60_EV Hybrid Crane: Combining all-electric drive with regenerative charging technology, this model delivers zero emissions without sacrificing speed or efficiency. It has been widely recognized for the zero-carbon efficiency, aligning with the global shift toward sustainable technologies.

XCA250_K and XCA70_K All-Terrain Cranes: Designed to meet the diverse needs of customers in Southeast Asia , the models significantly improves lifting efficiency and safety with featured intelligent boom technology. Their exceptional performance will greatly support local infrastructure development.

As global demand for cost-effective and sustainable construction machinery solutions grows, XCMG is leading the charge by adopting green principles and transforming its aftermarket services. The company is strategically developing a circular business model that seamlessly integrates three key sectors—manufacturing, aftermarket services, and recycling—ensuring full lifecycle support for its equipment while solidifying its standing as a trusted partner for international customers.

