XCMG Crane Debuts Three U.S.- Tailored Cranes at CONEXPO 2026

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recently concluded CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, one of the largest trade shows for construction industries worldwide, XCMG Crane showcased its commitment to the North American market with a portfolio of customized lifting equipment. Operating under the banner of "Solid XCMG, Steady Progress," the company presented three new crane models specifically engineered to meet the rigorous demands of local municipal, energy, and infrastructure projects, advancing from traditional equipment sales to comprehensive, tailored lifting solutions.

Reaffirming its global vision, XCMG is dedicated to evolving into a full-lifecycle, full-scenario lifting solution provider and a formulator of industry standards. By delivering quantifiable value throughout the equipment life cycle, the company aims to forge a path of high-quality development alongside its global partners.

Spotlight on North American-Specific Models:

XCA275_U All-Terrain Crane: This model features intelligent boom technology for precision operation, enhanced safety, and robust protection. Engineered for superior transport flexibility, it meets diverse axle load requirements across North America.

XCR130_U Rough Terrain Crane: Specifically designed to excel on unpaved surfaces and in confined spaces, the XCR130_U offers exceptional terrain adaptability, confidently navigating complex and challenging job sites.

XCT45_U Truck Crane: Perfectly suited for urban road conditions, this truck crane complies with operational permits in key U.S. states. This compliance significantly reduces the complexities and costs associated with cross-state transportation and logistics.

The quality and performance of the new models have resonated with industry veterans. A seasoned heavy equipment operator from North America shared his perspective, stating, "Initially, we had some reservations about XCMG. However, after a thorough on-site inspection, we were deeply impressed by the solid welding quality, robust hydraulic systems, and the thoughtful design for easy maintenance. The ready availability of parts and the reliable, outstanding performance on the job have far exceeded our expectations."

This commitment to reliability is underpinned by "invisible intelligence" and advanced manufacturing. As one of the first companies in China selected for the national "Leading Intelligent Factory" cultivation list, XCMG is driving a manufacturing revolution with digital technology. Leveraging flexible, intelligent production lines enables agile customization and rapid delivery, empowering the entire supply chain with data. This core competency in intelligent manufacturing delivers tangible and quantifiable efficiency gains for global customers, solidifying XCMG's steady progress in the high-end market.

