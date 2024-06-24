World Finance announces the winners of its 2024 Banking Awards

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance magazine is delighted to announce the winners of its prestigious annual banking awards.

The World Finance Banking Awards 2024 feature the best performing banks from across the globe.

The awards recognise those who are best placed to set an example and lead the way. Banks are awarded in different categories depending on their specialty, such as commercial, retail and private banking.

Zenith Bank in Nigeria continues to forge ahead in the country thanks to implementing several innovative strategies to better service its clients.

Mega Bank in Taiwan has been busy reinventing itself as it evolves within a changing banking landscape.

ICBC in Macau has undergone a fintech makeover in order to utilise new technologies and optimise its services.

BNL BNP Paribas in Italy remains committed to focusing on promoting growth, sustainability and innovations in technology.

Indeed, the financial institutions named in the magazine's listing have all proven themselves to be among the most innovative players in their industry.

To read more about the full list of winners of the Banking Awards 2024 pick up the latest issue of World Finance magazine, available online, on mobile and in print now.

