Commercial Bank of Dubai wins 'Best Corporate Governance, UAE' in World Finance 2025 awards

LONDON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate governance in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has transformed significantly in recent years, driven by evolving regulations and the UAE's commitment to transparency, accountability and ethical conduct.

One business that exemplifies this new culture is the Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), which was crowned the 'Best Corporate Governance, UAE' in World Finance's 2025 awards.

In the magazine's summer issue, Wajahat Gul Memon, corporate governance lead at CBD, outlined the evolution of the responsibilities and expectations of corporate boards, charting their move towards "more dynamic and proactive corporate governance" — and what this means for CBD.

"Boards are no longer merely fulfilling regulatory requirements. They are driving long-term value creation and ensuring that the organisation remains resilient in the face of changing market conditions," Memon wrote exclusively in World Finance.

This growing role highlights the importance of having qualified, diverse and engaged board members who can navigate the complexities of modern business and contribute to the organisation's success, he argued. As the UAE fosters a dedication to corporate governance, it has emerged as a leader in this field.

With CBD's commitment to enhancing its governance framework, it ensures unparalleled transparency, accountability and ethical conduct across all operations. Demonstrating excellence in corporate governance, CBD's board of directors not only possess the skills, knowledge and experience to effectively govern and steer the bank, but it also actively enhances its members' expertise through ongoing professional development, setting them up to navigate a dynamic and evolving environment with success.

"Our governance practices are continuously evolving to align with the latest regulations and trends, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of corporate governance excellence," Memon wrote.

