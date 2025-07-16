PrimeXBT named 'Best Crypto Broker in Latin America' by World Finance

LONDON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT , a global multi-asset broker, has been awarded the title of Best Crypto Broker in Latin America by World Finance in its 2025 awards. This recognition highlights PrimeXBT's commitment to delivering world-class service, industry-leading conditions, and a platform experience tailored to the needs of LATAM traders.

The award reflects PrimeXBT's strong position in the region, where clients can access Crypto Futures and Crypto CFDs with deep liquidity, transparent pricing, and leverage of up to 200x. Through one unified ecosystem, users can trade over 150 global markets, including CFDs on Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Stocks, using crypto as collateral across PXTrader and MT5. It also features a built-in crypto exchange, secure wallets, and the ability to buy and sell crypto. With fast execution, crypto and fiat payment options, including local methods, and 24/7 multilingual customer support, PrimeXBT delivers a seamless and fully localised experience for LATAM traders.

"This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us. Being named Best Crypto Broker in Latin America shows that our approach is truly resonating with traders," said a spokesperson at PrimeXBT. "It's a testament to our ongoing focus on building innovative solutions that empower clients to gain more control of their trading, while staying deeply aligned with the needs and expectations of local markets across LATAM."

As PrimeXBT continues to grow its presence in Latin America, this award underscores the company's dedication to empowering traders with powerful technology, region-specific solutions, and responsive customer care.

