Wirex to Launch Dedicated Appchain with Tanssi, Aiming to Power Over $20 Billion in Crypto Transactions

LONDON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, the global payments platform serving 6 million users across 130 countries and a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, is strategically launching its dedicated appchain with Tanssi. Currently live on Tanssi's testnet and scheduled for mainnet deployment later this year, the appchain will efficiently handle Wirex's $20 multibillion annual transaction volume, sharply reducing reliance on third-party infrastructure.

This move accelerates compliant, low-cost crypto payments globally, dramatically simplifies operations, and enhances Wirex's autonomy, Ethereum-grade security, and interoperability with DeFi, stablecoins, and tokenized assets.

"Tanssi enables us to take a giant leap forward in decentralizing Wirex's ecosystem. Their infrastructure-first approach and ready-to-deploy appchain environment significantly reduce technical friction while giving us greater autonomy and scalability. This collaboration is a crucial step in our journey to make crypto-powered payments mainstream."

– Dmitry Lazarichev, Co-founder, Wirex

A Strategic Move to Fully Decentralized Payments Infrastructure

As Wirex expands globally, managing millions of crypto transactions demands greater reliability, speed, and regulatory control. Historically, relying on external infrastructure providers has created tangible limitations—slower release of critical compliance updates, higher transaction costs, and constraints on innovation—all directly impacting our users.

With global payments revenue projected to surpass $3 trillion annually by 2028 and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization approaching $17 billion in on-chain value this year alone, the demand for infrastructure delivering predictable performance, strict compliance, and operational scalability is more critical than ever.

For Wirex, processing over $20 multibillion annually in global transactions, overcoming these infrastructure limitations isn't merely advantageous—it's essential. Launching a dedicated appchain provides Wirex with immediate control, significantly reducing deployment delays and embedding essential compliance directly into blockchain logic.

With its user-friendly app and crypto-enabled debit cards, Wirex continues making digital assets practical for everyday life, seamlessly integrating Web3 innovations into real-world financial systems. This infrastructure independence translates into a smoother, faster, and more secure payment experience for Wirex's 6 million global users.

Why Wirex Chose Tanssi: Accelerating Crypto Payments at Global Scale

To securely launch its own fully decentralized appchain while accelerating its go-to-market strategy, Wirex selected Tanssi—a decentralized infrastructure-as-a-service platform purpose-built to deploy compliant, sovereign appchains in minutes instead of months. This allows Wirex immediate infrastructure ownership, deep regulatory customization, and faster product innovation at global scale.

This provides Wirex with tangible benefits critical for global payments:

Instant, Automated Appchain Deployment: Tanssi's prebuilt Ethereum-compatible templates and automated orchestration enable Wirex to instantly deploy a fully operational appchain, accelerating its go-to-market strategy while drastically cutting deployment time and costs.

Tanssi's prebuilt Ethereum-compatible templates and automated orchestration enable Wirex to instantly deploy a fully operational appchain, accelerating its go-to-market strategy while drastically cutting deployment time and costs. Institutional-Grade Security Backed by Ethereum: Tanssi has already secured over $400 million in Ethereum-based economic security through Symbiotic's Universal Staking framework. This effort means appchains like Wirex instantly benefit from robust decentralized validation and shared economic security, eliminating the need to independently bootstrap validators or build their own staked value. For Wirex, this translates directly into meeting rigorous global financial standards and compliance requirements immediately upon deployment, accelerating innovation while significantly simplifying operational complexity.

Tanssi has already secured over in Ethereum-based economic security through Symbiotic's Universal Staking framework. This effort means appchains like Wirex instantly benefit from robust decentralized validation and shared economic security, eliminating the need to independently bootstrap validators or build their own staked value. For Wirex, this translates directly into meeting rigorous global financial standards and compliance requirements immediately upon deployment, accelerating innovation while significantly simplifying operational complexity. Embedded Compliance and Transparent Governance: Tanssi's built-in governance modules, customizable Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, and runtime flexibility empower Wirex to natively embed critical compliance features—such as KYC/AML processes and multi-token fee structures—directly into its appchain logic, significantly simplifying regulatory alignment and enabling transparent, on-chain community input for protocol evolution.

Tanssi's built-in governance modules, customizable Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, and runtime flexibility empower Wirex to natively embed critical compliance features—such as KYC/AML processes and multi-token fee structures—directly into its appchain logic, significantly simplifying regulatory alignment and enabling transparent, on-chain community input for protocol evolution. Scalable Operations and Reduced Costs: With Tanssi's infrastructure-as-a-service model, Wirex streamlines infrastructure management and significantly lowers operational overhead, freeing valuable resources to prioritize innovation, regulatory compliance, and user experience enhancements.

For Wirex, serving over 6 million users worldwide and processing billions in annual transactions, infrastructure isn't just technical—it's a strategic advantage. Tanssi's deterministic 12-second transaction finality, transparent on-chain governance, and compliance-ready architecture provide Wirex the confidence and capabilities needed to scale its crypto payment solutions to meet global market demand.

The Future of Crypto Payments, Unlocked

By launching its dedicated decentralized appchain with Tanssi, Wirex gains direct control over its infrastructure, enabling rapid scalability, deterministic transaction finality, and built-in compliance capabilities that traditional approaches simply can't match. For Wirex's 6 million global users, this translates to faster innovations, lower costs, and a smoother crypto-to-fiat payment experience.

The Wirex appchain is currently live on the Tanssi Testnet, with the mainnet deployment scheduled for later this year.

Developers can also begin deploying their own appchains today—try Tanssi Testnet now at apps.tanssi.network.

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

