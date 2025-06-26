Wirex Launches Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Payments on Fireblocks

LONDON, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a global leader in stablecoin payments and digital finance, is proud to announce that Wirex Pay Chain is now officially supported on Fireblocks, the leading digital asset and payments infrastructure platform.

This integration enables Fireblocks' institutional clients to easily access Wirex Pay's self-custodial stablecoin payment infrastructure, offering a secure and scalable gateway to stablecoin innovation.

Through this support, Fireblocks customers can now issue fully stablecoin-backed Visa debit cards, open stablecoin checking accounts, and manage high-volume treasury and payments — all while retaining complete control over their assets.

Wirex Pay redefines enterprise-grade finance with a focus on control, flexibility, and regulatory alignment:

Retail App – Stablecoin Checking Accounts: Open stablecoin-backed current accounts with a Visa debit card, enabling instant global payments and yield on balances.





Business Banking – Corporate Stablecoin Accounts: Manage fiat and stablecoins with built-in treasury, corporate cards, and real-time settlement—all fully self-custodial.





Stablecoin BaaS – Stablecoin Infrastructure APIs: Embed stablecoin accounts and card issuing into any fintech or wallet product using modular APIs and smart contracts. Review Wirex's Web3 BaaS API Documentation here





"We're excited to have Wirex Pay Chain supported on Fireblocks," said Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex. "This unlocks a powerful new chapter in institutional stablecoin adoption — bringing together security and programmable payments infrastructure to Fireblocks' digital asset network. Now, institutions can launch stablecoin-backed card programs and checking accounts at speed, with full control and built-in compliance."

"Stablecoins are quickly becoming a foundational layer in modern finance," said Ran Goldi, SVP of Payments & Network at Fireblocks. "Powering the Wirex Pay Chain aligns with our mission to power the stablecoin economy with scalable and secure rails. Institutions on the Fireblocks Network can now launch real-world payment solutions that are not only fast and flexible, but built to meet the highest demands of global scale and compliance."

Wirex Pay Chain is a high-performance, ZK-powered EVM chain purpose-built for stablecoin transactions. It offers:

Fast, low-cost stablecoin settlements

Seamless Visa/Mastercard card integration

Smart contract-based logic for regulatory compliance and automation

This infrastructure empowers institutions to scale stablecoin payment solutions securely and efficiently — now accessible through Fireblocks.

About Wirex Pay

Wirex Pay is a pioneering stablecoin payment platform that bridges the gap between blockchain innovation and real-world usability. Built on Zero Knowledge (ZK) technology, Wirex Pay delivers unmatched privacy, scalability, and efficiency, redefining how stablecoins are utilized for global payments. At the core of Wirex Pay is its ability to issue non-custodial Visa cards, empowering users to spend their stablecoins seamlessly at over 80 million merchants in 200+ countries wherever Visa is accepted. By combining the reliability of Visa's global payment network with the innovation of blockchain, Wirex Pay ensures users can transact with confidence and convenience.

