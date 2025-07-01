Wirex Named Winner of Compliance Culture Initiative of the Year at ICA Awards 2025

LONDON, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a global leader in digital finance and payments innovation, is proud to announce that it has been named a winner at the prestigious ICA Compliance Awards Europe 2025, in the category of Compliance Culture Initiative of the Year.

This win recognises the strategic investment Wirex has made in building a compliance-first culture, demonstrating that responsible innovation and regulatory excellence can go hand in hand.

"Everyone in the industry knows that for safe and sustainable growth, financial innovation must be underpinned by strong regulatory foundations," said Chet Shah, CEO of Wirex Limited, and previously the Chief Risk and Compliance Officer. "Being named the winner of this award is meaningful recognition of the culture we've developed in Wirex — one where compliance is embedded across the organisation and plays a central role in how we grow responsibly."

In an industry often focused on speed and growth, Wirex has taken a deliberate approach to ensure compliance and risk management are embedded throughout its operations. The company has built enterprise-grade compliance systems and global risk frameworks that empower its teams to innovate securely and scale responsibly.

"How we manage Risk and Compliance at Wirex is now a competitive advantage," Chet added. "It empowers our teams to build with confidence and allows our customers to trust in the financial tools we provide."

The ICA Compliance Awards Europe — now in their fourth year — are organised by the International Compliance Association (ICA), the leading professional body for the global regulatory and financial crime compliance community and part of Wilmington plc. This year's awards ceremony was held at the Westminster Park Plaza, London, bringing together over 600 industry professionals, 60+ expert judges, and recognising achievements across 21 competitive categories.

The 2025 edition introduced six new award categories, such as Sanctions Team of the Year and Compliance Programme of the Year, reflecting the evolving nature of regulatory demands. Finalists and winners ranged from established industry leaders to rising stars, all celebrated for their contributions to trust, transparency, and best practice in compliance.

