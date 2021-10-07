Wirex Launches in Vietnam and Brings X-Accounts to Additional 81 Countries

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, the leading payments firm, has launched its crypto platform in Vietnam and increased the range of revolutionary services across 81 others. Adding to the 130+ countries across the globe already taking advantage of their award-winning services, the London-based company has also expanded its popular X-Accounts feature to countries such as India, Ukraine and Russia*.

Wirex has gained a worldwide reputation for bridging the gap between the traditional and digital economies for their nearly 4 million customer-base. Offering users the ability to buy, hold, exchange and sell up to 43 traditional and cryptocurrencies, they are bringing crypto into everyday life by allowing these currencies to be spent at over 61 million locations globally using the Wirex card.

An innovator in the sector, they became the first company in the world to develop a crypto-enabled debit card, as well as a cryptocurrency rewards programme, Cryptoback™. These vast achievements contributed towards their recently awarding of the coveted 'Crypto Innovator of the Year' award at the 2021 FSTech Awards. Today's announcement will bring the benefits of crypto to an even larger mainstream audience.

The fintech has increased their offerings in the APAC region, expanding services to Vietnam, and built on their offerings across the Rest of World region in India, Russia and Ukraine. Wirex has made it easier than ever for customers to fund their accounts by allowing top-ups using domestic bank-issued credit or debit cards. This will enable them to seamlessly buy and exchange 30+ cryptocurrencies at exclusive OTC rates within the app, as well introducing the 'Send Money to Contacts' feature linking their phone address book for easily sending cryptocurrency.

After a hugely successful launch of their game-changing X-Accounts feature, they've rolled this out to an additional 81 countries who can now access the benefits of DeFi at their fingertips. X-Accounts enables customers to earn up to 16% interest back on their funds, with zero fees, the ability to withdraw at any time and no minimum deposit. Proving incredibly popular, as of September 2021, over $40 million has already been deposited in X-Accounts, which is expected to skyrocket as they introduce this offering to more people.

"Since founding the company in 2015, we've endeavoured to become the leading crypto payments platform. Growing the number of people that can access our revolutionary services and developing the range of services on offer will only solidify this vision further," said Pavel Matveev, the CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex.

He continued, "we're now empowering even more people around the globe to utilise crypto in the everyday by democratising access to our industry-leading product. For countries such as India, Nigeria and Benin with a large population of unbanked, we expect there to be a huge demand for Wirex's services as we help to bring these people into the financial system."

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains

With nearly 4 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 61 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex launched their own native utility token, WXT, and introduced the world's first crypto reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 2% back in WXT for every transaction they make.

Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Toronto, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $5bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

