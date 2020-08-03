Wirex Launches First Global Brand Campaign with New TV Ad

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just two weeks after becoming Mastercard's first crypto-native principal member, pioneering payments platform Wirex have launched their first global TV brand campaign. The TV ad solidifies Wirex's core message of empowering people to experience the benefits of a world where all currencies, crypto or fiat, are equal and accessible to all.

Already a proven leader in their space with more than 3 million registered customers, the ad demonstrates why Wirex is becoming the go-to payments platform for crypto and traditional currency transactions amongst people around the world. By showcasing Wirex's core product features, including the ability to seamlessly buy, exchange, hold and spend a wide range of traditional and cryptocurrencies using an intuitive mobile app, the campaign highlights the platform's next-gen versatility and ease-of-use.

The global brand campaign has been developed and adapted locally to reflect Wirex's rapidly-growing customer-base, with the company active in more than 130 countries. The ad demonstrates how Wirex is "open to all", as part of a strategy to target core-crypto users that are looking for an easy on-and off-boarding solution for managing cryptocurrency assets, as well as mainstream fintech fans seeking an alternative to slow and costly traditional payment channels. The campaign includes targeted versions of the adverts to connect and resonate with people across the globe and demonstrate the borderless nature of the product.

Since its inception in 2014, founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev's vision for Wirex has always been to bring cryptocurrency to the mainstream. This began with the development of the world's first cryptocurrency cashback scheme - Cryptoback™ rewards. This game-changing innovation gives users up to 1.5% back in bitcoin for purchases made in-store, automatically inviting everyone to experience the benefits of the digital economy.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and co-founder of Wirex, believes that this is a big step in Wirex's growth. "Having recently gained international recognition following our announcement of a partnership with Mastercard, we are excited to further this reach by debuting our first global TV campaign. By communicating Wirex's key benefits such as low fees, high limits and flexibility, we hope to continue growing our user base and demonstrate our vision of a digital economy that is accessible to everyone."

Given these recent achievements - and plans to release a revolutionary product update in the EEA region - Wirex is well-placed to finally realise their core aim of bridging the gap between traditional and crypto currencies. The global reach of the advert is an appropriate representation of Wirex's ambitions to expand into new territories, with launches in the US and Japan anticipated later this year.

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first contactless payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend digital and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Mateev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for digital and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains.

With over three million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple money transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 54 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licencing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex introduced the world's first bitcoin reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 1.5% back in Bitcoin for every in-store transaction they make. They also launched their own native utility token, WXT, which entitles holders to rewards and incentives such as heavily-discounted fees and higher Cryptoback rewards

Wirex is based in London with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Tokyo, Toronto, Dallas and Atlanta. With over $3bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

