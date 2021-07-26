Win a dream trip with Trip.com in its European Super Summer Giveaway campaign

Trip.com booking data shows the European travel recovery is in full swing this summer following the loosening of travel restrictions and the rollout of the EU Digital COVID Certificate. Hotel bookings made by Trip.com UK users in the second quarter of 2021 saw 173% year-on-year growth, with the UK, Spain, France and Germany ranking among the top ten hotel destinations by Trip.com global booking volume during the same period. Flight bookings made by Trip.com UK users in June grew by 199% compared with June last year. Mediterranean destinations appear as popular as ever with flight bookings to Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain all seeing over 1000% second quarter year-on-year growth.

The first round of the giveaway campaign, which ran from 15th June to 15th July, saw travellers enter to win an incredible getaway to Athens, Greece, with round trip flights on Aegean Airlines and a 3-night stay at the 5-star Divani Caravel Hotel - an amazing way to kick-off the summer for the lucky winners.

The second round of the Super Summer Giveaway campaign was launched on 15th July and offers travellers the opportunity to win a roundtrip to the Balearic Island gem of Mallorca, with return flights on Air Europa and a 3-night stay at the boutique Hotel Cort included. The winners will be able to relax on Mallorca's beautiful beach coves and take in views of Palma's old town area from the rooftop bar and swimming pool at boutique Hotel Cort - an incredible prize for travellers eager to explore the Mediterranean.

The giveaway draw is open to customers in the UK, France, Spain and Germany, and entrants must be a registered Trip.com user to enter. Registering for Trip.com is easy and free, click here to register now. Once entered in the draw, users are able to increase their chances by sharing a unique invitation link to invite up to six friends to register with Trip.com. With each new friend that registers, entrants will get the equivalent number of entries into the draw.

To register and enter the Super Summer Giveaway, and for full terms and conditions, please visit: Win a trip for 2 to Mallorca

After the winners of the second round are selected on 15th August, the destination and full package details of the third and final round will be announced. Previous entrants are eligible to enter each round freely and try their luck at winning a dream trip this summer.

Trip.com provides its users with a service guarantee, supporting customers throughout their trip with any booking issues, and is always there when help is needed, usually answering customer service calls within 30 seconds. To ease traveller concerns, across the region, flexi-trip, flexi-booking and free cancelation policies are available for customers, allowing greater freedom and easy adaptability of travel plans. Trip.com also released its COVID-19 International Traveler's Guide, a one-stop information source designed to make planning travel safer and easier in a period of uncertainty. In addition to the great deals on offer, Trip.com users can earn Trip Coins when booking and use them to save instantly on their next trip.

