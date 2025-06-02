8 Incredible Places to Visit in and Around Chengdu--China's City of Pandas, Hotpot, and Heritage

And as travellers seek deeper, more immersive experiences beyond the bustling megacities, Chengdu, the City of Gastronomy designated by UNESCO, is emerging as the perfect counterpoint—rich in culture yet refreshingly laid-back.

For visitors looking to explore the city's most iconic experiences, here are a few highlights that stand out:

1. Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding

No visit to Chengdu is complete without meeting its most famous residents. The research base offers a rare opportunity to see giant pandas and red pandas in a carefully designed environment that mirrors their natural habitat. Enjoy an intimate experience with over 100 giant pandas and meet celebrity pandas Hua Hua and Qi Yi. The best viewing spots are Villas 1 and 2, where you can watch these majestic creatures play and snack on their favourite snack, bamboo. An unmissable experience is the panda cub enclosure, where you can observe 3-month-old cubs play, nap, and explore their surroundings. Make sure to visit in the morning when the pandas are most active and adorable. Find out more here: Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

2. Margo Manor Hotpot

Spice is a way of life in Sichuan province, and nowhere is it more memorably served than at Margo Manor. This impressive hotpot restaurant blends stunning architecture, performance, and fiery Sichuan flavours into one unforgettable dining experience. It's a must for lovers of bold cuisine, local flair and spicy flavours.

3. Taikoo Li Chengdu

Blending ancient Chinese architecture with modern luxury storefronts creates a cosmopolitan cool. This open-air shopping and lifestyle complex in the city's heart is a case study in how Chengdu embraces the modern without losing its soul. Expect designer brands like Alexander McQueen, Gucci and Versace among cutting-edge galleries, and some of the city's best cafés and cocktail bars, including %Arabica and Wang De Chuan Tea Company. Shoppers can also enjoy tax-free benefits at the nearby IFS (International Finance Square)—a convenient bonus for international travellers looking to indulge and conveniently process their tax refunds immediately after shopping at participating stores.

4. Chuancai Museum

Located in the northwest suburb of Chengdu, this interactive museum is the first of its kind in China. Visitors explore the history of Sichuan cooking with a sensory overload. Take in the smell of Sichuan's famous peppercorn, an intoxicating, earthy perfume scent like no other. Or dive in and sample delicious Sichuan delicacies, including Sichuan-style stuffed pancake, northern Sichuan-style jelly, Tofu pudding, and dumplings. Not only will you observe the local gastronomic history, but you can also enjoy the museum through taste and smell, sampling famous local foods. Guests can even try their hand at preparing local dishes alongside expert chefs, who will take you on a culinary journey of Sichuan province. Find out more here: Sichuan Cuisine Museum.

5. Chengdu Peoples Park

Chengdu Renmin Park is an essential stop for a taste of local life. This urban oasis allows visitors to experience the laid-back nature of the city from locals practising tai chi, families enjoying tea in open-air pavilions, and street musicians playing traditional instruments. Be sure to stop and sip on Chengdu's famous jasmine tea, or even try the local tradition of ear-cleaning. A soothing experience that's part cultural curiosity, part wellness ritual.

Side Trips Beyond the City

Thanks to Chengdu's well-developed high-speed rail and domestic flight network, getting away from the city is easy and rewarding. Here are three must-see attractions, perfect for a day or weekend trip:

6. Jiuzhaigou Valley

On the edge of the Tibetan Plateau are the Min Mountains, which include the nature conservation site Jiuzhaigou Nature Reserve. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, famed for its crystal-clear lakes and lush wooded mountains. Jiuzhaigou is a nature lover's dream. Spring sees the landscape in full bloom, making it a wonderful escape for hikers, photographers and anyone seeking peace in nature.

7. Mount Emei

Mount Emei, one of China's Four Sacred Buddhist Mountains, offers spiritual tranquillity and dramatic mountain views. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is ideal for those up for a challenge; scaling its ancient stone stairways will ensure you're standing on a sea of clouds, overlooking a breathtaking vista. Visitors can also take a leisurely stroll along its cliffside monasteries and potentially encounter the monkeys that inhabit the mountain.

8. Leshan Giant Buddha

Just a short train ride from Chengdu, this 71-metre-high stone Buddha statue, carved over a millennium ago, is the largest of its kind in the world. Viewed by boat or from a hillside path, it's a staggering testament to ancient ingenuity and faith.

More about Chengdu: The International City of Intangible Cultural Heritage

Chengdu isn't just a side trip—it's becoming the main event with its unique pace of life and an abundance of experiences in and around the city!

The return of the biennial Chengdu International Intangible Cultural Heritage Festival (ICH) from 28 May to 3 June is adding to the city's allure. The ICH Festival is a vibrant celebration of traditional arts, music and heritage, and further highlights the cultural pull of the vibrant Sichuan province and the uniqueness of Chengdu. This year's festivities were organised in partnership with Trip.com Group.

As part of the continued celebrations, Trip.Best Awards were also handed out: Trip.com's AI-curated, expert-reviewed rankings, which spotlight the city's must-see attractions, restaurants and hotels. For example, on the Trip.Best Chengdu list, local attractions include Wuhou Shrine, Sichuan Opera show and Chengdu Museum or find the best hotels in Chengdu.

During the evening award show, guests were captivated by an eye-catching drone light show which stylishly told the history of China and Chengdu, while lively folk music and dances added to the atmosphere.

Chengdu is part of a growing wave of cities benefiting from China's broader inbound tourism push. New visa-free policies, expanded rail connections, and digital-friendly travel tools make multi-city trips across China even more seamless. If you find yourself transiting in China, travellers can benefit from some amazing express tours – a free half-day layover tour designed to allow travellers to explore the charm and traditions of Shanghai or Beijing. Find out more on the Trip.com website: Beijing Express & Shanghai Express.

For more travel inspiration, check out the Trip.Best Asia 100 list or dive straight into Trip.Best Chengdu list and start planning your trip to China.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.5 million hotels and flights from over 640 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700975/image_5004521_12410799.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700976/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700977/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700978/3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700979/4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700980/5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700981/6.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700982/7.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700983/8.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700984/9.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700985/10.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802535/5348240/trip_com_Logo.jpg