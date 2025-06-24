ANA and Trip.com Expand Air Ticket Sales Market through NDC Integration

Starting June 24th, ANA expanded its NDC-based ticket distribution with global travel service provider Trip.com from a single market ( Japan ) to 12 markets globally.

The expansion aims to enhance convenience and accessibility for customers in new markets to book ANA flights through Trip.com by providing a wider range of fares and post-booking services.

TOKYO, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for 12 consecutive years, announced the expansion of its New Distribution Capability* (NDC) based ticket sales partnership with global online travel agency Trip.com. Starting June 24th, the partnership will grow from a single market in Japan to include 11 additional markets: Australia, Hong Kong SAR, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan region, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The enhanced service allows customers in new markets booking ANA flights on Trip.com to access the same fares and reservation services offered on the ANA website, including key post-booking actions such as itinerary changes and refunds. Additionally, a wide range of ANA fares will now be available on Trip.com, creating greater convenience for customers purchasing ANA tickets through the platform.

"With access to new markets, ANA is delighted that we can now offer enhanced services and fares for our customers through NDC connectivity." said Hironobu Kondo, Vice President of ANA Global Sales and Distribution, Customer Experience. "We will continue to expand our sales network via NDC to ensure our offerings are accessible to both domestic and international customers."

"We are thrilled to elevate our NDC collaboration with ANA to the next level. Leveraging our extensive experience in supporting global airlines through NDC technology, we're committed to partnering closely with ANA to provide enhanced end-to-end experiences—from seamless bookings to comprehensive post-booking and ancillary services—for our mutual customers" said PJ Zhou, Regional Airline Director - North Asia at Trip.com.

About NDC（New Distribution Capability)

New Distribution Capability (NDC) is a new communication standard developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for the transmission of airline ticketing and related service information. Unlike the traditional EDIFACT standard, NDC enables the flexible and detailed exchange of information, facilitating more dynamic and personalized offerings. In addition, it allows seamless integration not only within the airline industry but also with a wide range of external partners.

Information about ANA's NDC initiatives is available on the ANA NDC website: https://www.ana.co.jp/businesspartners/en/ndc/

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.5 million hotels and flights from over 640 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.

About ANA

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. Today, ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD) is recognized as one of the World's Most Admired companies by Fortune.

ANA HD was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 71 companies. It offers three distinct airline brands: ANA, Peach, the leading LCC in Japan, and AirJapan, launched in 2024 for international routes covering Asia.

ANA's legacy of superior service has earned SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, making it the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 12 consecutive years.

ANA is also a four-time recipient of the ATW Airline of the Year award, recognized for excellence in aviation.

ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for eight consecutive years and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for nine consecutive years.

For more information about ANA and ANA HD, please visit: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

