Why Does this French Company Continue to Increase Investment in China?

China.org.cn

30 Sep, 2024, 08:00 GMT

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2024

French company Sidel, a world-leading equipment supplier, established a plant in Beijing's Economic-Technological Development Area in 2005. Today, this factory has become one of Sidel's largest production bases worldwide. After years of development in China, how does Sidel view the business environment for foreign companies? Why does it continue to increase investment in China? With these questions in mind, let's visit Sidel's Beijing plant.

https://youtu.be/eexFCtdlVsQ

