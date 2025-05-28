What Has a British Man Discovered After a Decade of Birdwatching in Beijing?

Can a megacity of over 20 million people be a haven for wildlife? Why has a British conservationist recorded over 450 bird species in Beijing, and what made him stay here for more than a decade?

Belgian host Romuald Bronchart joins Terry Townshend, a British wildlife conservationist, to experience a day of birdwatching in the mountains of west Beijing. Through Terry's eyes, we have a glimpse at China's progress in ecological conservation and the questions that matter most when nature, education, and public awareness begin to intertwine.

https://youtu.be/_PjsTSpQO74

