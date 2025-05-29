BEIJING, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding Answers in China from China.org.cn:

How clean energy fuels the comeback of Shennongjia's golden snub-nosed monkeys?

Deep in the lush and mysterious forests of Shennongjia, central China's Hubei province, golden figures leap effortlessly through the treetops—these are the Shennongjia golden snub-nosed monkeys. Once on the brink of extinction, they've made a stunning recovery and are now even recognized as a unique subspecies. But what's the story behind their stunning revitalization? How has China's energy transition played a key role in protecting their habitat? And can China's ecological wisdom offer new solutions for the world?

To find out, Peruvian host Rebeca Phang from China.org.cn teams up with global energy expert Professor Saifur Rahman for a journey into the heart of Shennongjia.

When clean energy meets biodiversity conservation, and when technology empowers nature to thrive, the answers may lie in the rhythm of the forest—and in China's commitment to green development. This is more than a story about endangered monkeys; it's a search for a new path to harmony between humanity and nature.

