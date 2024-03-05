VOX Solutions Welcomes Alan Murphy as New VP of Engineering

HONG KONG, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Solutions, a leading innovator in the telecom sector, proudly announces the appointment of Alan Murphy as Vice President of Engineering. Alan brings with him a wealth of experience, having spent over two decades at the forefront of telecom innovation, specialising in messaging, roaming, and security products.

Alan has been instrumental in creating award-winning products that serve billions of subscribers globally. His pioneering work includes the development of the first multi-protocol Signalling Firewall, demonstrating his commitment to advancing industry standards and securing mobile networks against a multitude of threats.

His extensive background as a founder, CTO, and VP of Product and Engineering has seen him lead significant projects across international markets. With multiple roles as Technical Architect and CTO, Alan has consistently delivered cutting-edge solutions. His contributions to the field have been recognized with a ROCCO Innovation award and through his active participation in influential industry groups like the GSMA Fraud and Security Group.

Prior to joining VOX Solutions, Alan served as Chief Technology Officer at Zariot, where he enhanced security and analytics for enterprise IoT fleets. He also played a vital role in the Executive Management Team at AdaptiveMobile Security / Enea AB, contributing to the strategic acquisition process and the deployment of comprehensive security products.

'We are truly honoured and grateful to have a professional of such calibre in the VOX team' says Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO & Founder VOX Solutions. 'His appointment represents a reiteration of VOX Solutions' commitment on delivering cutting edge technologies for mobile operators, continuously innovating in the area of A2P monetization and anti-fraud'.

On stepping into his new role, Alan expressed enthusiasm about the potential for further innovation at VOX Solutions. 'I am excited to join a dynamic and innovative company, such as VOX Solutions, to help build onto its award-winning products to provide value to our partners in the industry' said Murphy.

Alan's appointment marks a significant milestone for VOX Solutions, as the company continues to expand its global footprint and enhance its product offerings. His proven track record, expertise, and vision are set to reinforce VOX's position as an industry leader and pioneer.

About VOX Solutions

VOX Solutions simplifies, improves, and optimises Voice and SMS channels using the latest innovations in technology. The company enables mobile operators to monetize their A2P services in a sustainable way, leveraging proprietary technology.

Vox Solutions utilises its multi-award-winning anti-fraud technology, VOX-360, to offer a reliable, accurate and real-time view of operators' voice and SMS services. By partnering with operators, Vox Solutions provides secure & reliable 2FA services to enterprises, globally.

For MNOs, Vox Solutions is focused on monetization of SMS and Voice services, being the first company in the market to offer a Flash Calling (Voice A2P) end-to-end solution.

For the enterprise segment, Vox Solutions focus on A2P messaging, A2P & P2P Voice, while also providing solutions focused on Cloud Communications.

Its unique VOX-360 solution also won numerous global awards for the anti-fraud, flash call authentication and AI/ML innovations.