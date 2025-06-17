VOX Solutions Appointed Exclusive Gateway for International A2P SMS and Voice Traffic into Claro Ecuador

HONG KONG, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Solutions is pleased to announce its appointment as the exclusive gateway for international Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and Voice traffic delivery into Claro Ecuador's network, Ecuador's leading mobile operator. This role results from a strategic interworking agreement between VOX Solutions and Claro, establishing a direct channel for the secure termination of international A2P SMS and Voice traffic into Claro's network.

This exclusive partnership allows VOX Solutions and Claro Ecuador to collaborate closely in ensuring seamless, reliable delivery of critical A2P messages to Claro's end-users and business clients. Through this arrangement, Claro Ecuador now has comprehensive control over the delivery of international A2P traffic to its network, supporting both enhanced communication and advanced protection against fraudulent activities.

Central to this partnership is the VOX-360 platform, a versatile and advanced solution uniquely designed to deliver market-leading anti-fraud, flash call authentication and A2P SMS monetization. The VOX-360 platform enables mobile operators like Claro Ecuador to identify and prevent fraudulent and spam traffic, securing a positive experience for end-users and optimizing network monetization efforts.

"We are honored to support Claro Ecuador through this collaboration, offering unmatched technology and operational expertise," said Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO and Founder of VOX Solutions. "The VOX-360 platform stands out as the only solution capable of effectively managing Flash Calls alongside comprehensive anti-fraud measures for A2P Voice and SMS traffic. This feature ensures Claro Ecuador is shielded from messaging bypass and fraudulent voice or Flash Calls now and in the future."

VOX Solutions has successfully deployed the VOX-360 platform across numerous major mobile operator networks globally and remains committed to supporting its partners with state-of-the-art technology, valuable insights, and specialized resources. This ongoing dedication reaffirms VOX Solutions' commitment to driving innovation and safeguarding communications in the telecommunications sector.

About VOX Solutions:

VOX Solutions is a leading TelcoTech company dedicated to empowering Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), carriers, aggregators, and enterprises worldwide by providing innovative solutions to effectively monetize their assets . We provide cutting-edge solutions that enable our partners to unlock new revenue streams by maximizing the value of their existing assets. Leveraging advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Advertising Technology (AdTech), advanced analytics, and seamless authentication, we help transform telecommunications businesses into high-performing, revenue-generating ecosystems.

