VOX Solutions reconfirmed as a Tier 1 Vendor in ROCCO's 2025 SMS Monetisation Market Impact Report

HONG KONG, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Solutions, a pioneering force in the telecommunications industry, proudly announces its recognition as a Tier 1 vendor in ROCCO's 2025 SMS Monetization Market Impact Report. This prestigious acknowledgment is based on insights from 278 Mobile Network Operators, who evaluated the top providers in SMS monetization across 30+ key performance indicators. Out of 28 rated vendors, VOX Solutions has been ranked Tier 1.

ROCCO's annual report is widely respected for its comprehensive analysis of the SMS monetization landscape, evaluating vendors on key criteria such as reliability, customer service, flexibility, and value for money. Earning Tier 1 status underscores VOX Solutions' commitment to excellence and its leadership in driving innovation within the telecom sector.

In the past year VOX Solutions delivered groundbreaking results, blocking over 300 million gray route SMS attempts, stopping 100 million flash call gray routes, eliminating 20 million artificial inflation of traffic (AIT) and other fraudulent attempts, resulting in over $100 million in cost savings and revenue protection for their MNO partners. These achievements don't just represent numbers, they reflect the company's unwavering commitment to protecting networks, securing revenues, and ensuring a safer telecom ecosystem for their partners and their subscribers.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from ROCCO and the global telecom community for the second time in a row," said Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO of VOX Solutions. "This achievement reflects the dedication, expertise, and relentless drive of our team to deliver outstanding solutions. We remain focused on innovation, ensuring that our services not only meet but exceed the evolving demands of the industry."

Jason Bryan, CEO of ROCCO, commented on the recognition: "VOX Solutions has been ranked Tier One in ROCCO's SMS Monetisation Market Impact Report for the second year running. Operators around the world have praised the value for money of their monetisation solution. MNOs also emphasise their strong Global market intelligence of A2P Pricing and being an innovative vendor."

As a trusted partner for telecom operators globally, VOX Solutions provides cutting-edge SMS monetization solutions that enable MNOs to maximize A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS revenue while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. By leveraging advanced technology and a customer-centric approach, VOX Solutions continues to shape the future of SMS monetization, empowering operators to unlock new growth opportunities.

About VOX Solutions:

VOX Solutions simplifies, improves, and optimises Voice and SMS channels using the latest innovations in technology. The company enables mobile operators to monetize their A2P services in a sustainable way, leveraging proprietary technology.

VOX Solutions utilises its multi-award-winning anti-fraud technology, VOX-360, to offer a reliable, accurate and real-time view of operators' voice and SMS services. By partnering with operators, VOX Solutions provides secure & reliable 2FA services to enterprises, globally.

For MNOs, VOX Solutions is focused on monetization of SMS and Voice services, being the first company in the market to offer a Flash Calling (Voice A2P) end-to-end solution.

For the enterprise segment, VOX Solutions focus on A2P messaging, A2P & P2P Voice, while also providing solutions focused on Cloud Communications.

Its unique VOX-360 solution also won numerous global awards for the anti-fraud, flash call authentication and AI/ML innovations.

http://www.voxsolutions.co

About ROCCO:

ROCCO was founded in 2012 and from its conception has been a catalyst for innovation with Research, Consultancy and Education for the telecoms industry. Creating reports on Roaming, Messaging and Fraud and Security, ROCCO delivers on-demand training and strategic consulting which together provide a rich foundation on which to build strategic excellence. With ROCCO's insights, Mobile Operators, their vendors and Enterprises globally can face connectivity challenges more robustly.