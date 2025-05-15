Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market worth US$7.92 billion by 2030 with 9.2% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market, valued at US$4.62 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.2%, reaching US$5.10 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$7.92 billion by 2030. The growth in the medical imaging sector is predominantly fueled by the escalating volume of imaging data and a stronger regulatory push for EHR implementation. Additionally, the ongoing transition towards value-based care is prompting increased investments in scalable and interoperable imaging solutions. Key technological advancements, such as cloud-based storage, AI, and analytics integration, are significantly driving the adoption of VNA and PACS; these innovations facilitate improved clinical workflows, enhance data accessibility, and ultimately lead to better patient care outcomes.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1255

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market"

310 - Tables

47 - Figures

350 - Pages

By Based on product type, the VNA & PACS market is categorized into VNA and PACS. In 2024, the VNA segment accounted for a larger market share due to its ability to decouple medical imaging data from proprietary departmental systems. This methodology facilitates centralized data storage, improves interoperability, and significantly lowers operational, support, and data migration expenditures. VNAs play a crucial role in ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks such as the HIPAA Security Rule by offering standardized and secure access to imaging data. Additionally, the increasing shift towards cloud-based VNA solutions is driving segment expansion, as these platforms provide seamless remote access for telemedicine applications, facilitate multidisciplinary collaboration, and support off-site diagnostics—capabilities that are essential in a progressively interconnected and decentralized healthcare environment.

By modality, the VNA & PACS market is segmented into CT, mammography, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray, and PET. Among these, the PET segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The expansion of PET imaging utilization across oncology, neurology, and cardiology is largely attributed to its capacity to deliver nuanced metabolic and physiological insights. The increasing necessity for early and precise disease detection, coupled with advancements in hybrid imaging technologies such as PET/CT and PET/MRI, propels its adoption. Furthermore, the integration of PET imaging within enterprise imaging frameworks and vendor-neutral archives enhances data management efficiencies and promotes its uptake among healthcare systems that prioritize precision medicine and value-based care strategies.

By geography, in 2024, North America dominated the VNA & PACS market, driven by an established healthcare infrastructure and proactive adoption of digital imaging technologies, alongside robust regulatory support for health IT initiatives. The US stands out as the foremost contributor, supported by an extensive network comprising hospitals, diagnostic centers, and integrated delivery networks (IDNs) that are heavily investing in enterprise imaging platforms to manage the exponential growth in medical imaging data. The region has also seen a notable rise in health tech startups and innovation-centric companies, especially within the US, providing cloud-native, AI-enabled, and interoperable VNA and PACS solutions. These emerging vendors effectively address critical challenges such as scalability, integration, and user experience. They also disrupt traditional frameworks with nimble, cost-efficient platforms. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement structures, a shift towards value-based care, and an increasing emphasis on AI-driven diagnostics are reinforcing North America's preeminence in the global VNA and PACS landscape.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1255

The key players functioning in the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market include Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Hyland Software, Inc. (US), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Intelerad Medical Systems Inc. (Canada), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Merative (US), Sectra AB (Sweden), Siemens Healthcare Limited (Germany), BridgeHead Software Ltd. (UK), Canopy Partners. (US), Novarad Corporation (US), ASPYRA, LLC (US), POSTDICOM (Netherlands), Central Data Networks (Australia), AdvaHealth Solutions Pte Ltd. (Singapore), SoftTeam Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), CrelioHealth (India), MMedicasoft (US), Esaote SPA (Italy), PaxeraHealth (US), VISUS Health IT GmbH (Germany), Dedalus S.p.A. (Italy), ARO Systems (Australia), andONEPACS (US).

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium):

Agfa-Gevaert Group is a prominent player in the VNA & PACS market. The company is recognized for its robust healthcare imaging and IT solutions, providing a suite of products and services specifically designed to meet the dynamic needs of healthcare providers globally. Their enterprise imaging VNA solution centralizes the storage and management of medical images and patient data, facilitating seamless access and interoperability across diverse healthcare systems and facilities. Its PACS offerings include sophisticated imaging management features such as image acquisition, storage, viewing, and distribution, which help optimize diagnostic workflows and enhance patient care delivery. With a strong emphasis on innovation and technological advancement, Agfa-Gevaert consistently expands its product line to meet the increasing demands of the healthcare sector, solidifying its status as a leading provider of integrated VNA and PACS solutions. Currently, more than 800 healthcare facilities worldwide have implemented AGFA Healthcare Enterprise Imaging solutions. Through strategic partnerships and collaborations, Agfa-Gevaert delivers state-of-the-art solutions that enable healthcare organizations to enhance operational efficiency, improve clinical outcomes, and promote patient-centric care delivery.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan):

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation offers advanced and reliable imaging solutions for healthcare institutions worldwide. Its VNA solution offers a highly scalable and robust platform tailored for the seamless integration of patient data, clinical imaging, and enterprise content across diverse systems, specialties, and facilities. Particularly, Fujifilm's PACS, including Synapse PACS, is architected for multisite and vendor-independent environments, facilitating a comprehensive management of processes and data across radiology, nuclear medicine, and radiotherapy domains—these solutions are characterized by superior usability, featuring innovative user interfaces that enhance the user experience. The integrated speech recognition capabilities streamline reporting processes, enabling rapid and precise report generation for treatment without delays. Fujifilm maintains a significant global footprint with approximately 310 subsidiaries, which encompass key entities such as Fujifilm Corporation and Fujifilm Xerox Co., Ltd. in Japan, Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation, and Fujifilm Medical Systems USA, Inc. in the US, along with FUJIFILM Canada Inc., Fujifilm Europe B.V. in the Netherlands, and FUJI Hunt Iberica SL in Spain.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Point of Care Diagnostics Market

MRI Systems Market

Digital X-ray Market

Ultrasound Market

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market

Get access to the latest updates on Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Companies and Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg