Cybersecurity Insurance Market worth $32.19 billion by 2030

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Cybersecurity Insurance Market will grow from USD 16.54 billion in 2025 to USD 32.19 billion by 2030 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period.

The Cybersecurity Insurance Market is experiencing strong momentum due to the escalating frequency and severity of cyberattacks, especially ransomware and data breaches, which are driving organizations to secure financial safeguards. Regulatory developments such as GDPR, NIS2, and evolving national cybersecurity frameworks are pushing companies to adopt cyber insurance as part of their compliance strategies. As businesses rapidly digitize through increased cloud adoption, IoT integration, and hybrid work environments, their vulnerability to cyber threats grows, expanding the demand for cyber coverage. Notably, small and mid-sized enterprises are becoming prominent targets, prompting a surge in demand for cost-effective, bundled insurance solutions. Insurers are responding with advanced, risk-based offerings that integrate threat intelligence, proactive security assessments, and incident response capabilities.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cybersecurity Insurance Market"

439 – Tables

48 - Figures

344 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=47709373

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for the years 2020-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2030 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments covered By Offering, Insurance Coverage, Insurance Type, Provider Type, Vertical, and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered The major players in the Cybersecurity Insurance Market are BitSight (US), Mitratech (US), RedSeal (US), SecurityScorecard (US), and UpGuard (US), Cisco (US), Microsoft (US), Check Point (US), AttackIQ (US), SentinelOne (US), Broadcom (US), Accenture (Ireland), Cylance (US), Trellix (US), CyberArk (US), CYE (Israel), SecurIT360 (US), Founder Shield (US), Allianz (Germany), AIG (US), Aon (UK), Arthur J. Gallagher (US), Travelers (US), AXA XL (US), AXIS Capital (Bermuda), Beazley (UK), Chubb (Switzerland), CNA Financial (US), Fairfax (Canada), Liberty Mutual (US), Lloyds of London (UK), Lockton (US), Munich Re (Germany), Sompo International (Bermuda), At-Bay (US), Cybernance (US), Resilience (US), Coalition (US), Kovrr (Israel), Sayata Labs (Israel), Zeguro (US), Ivanti (US), SafeBreach (US), and Orchestra Group (US).

Based on insurance type, the packaged segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

With a surge in digitalization and the adoption of the latest innovative technologies, the need for packaged cybersecurity insurance solutions has accelerated. The packaged or endorsed cybersecurity insurance policy provides cybersecurity insurance coverage as part of a package with a traditional insurance policy. Traditional insurance policy lines include property, directors and officers, professional indemnity/errors and omissions, general liability, crime, policies for SMEs, or homeowner policies. Cyber incident coverages are packaged with these traditional insurance covers. The packaged cyber coverage covers non-cyber losses, such as cyber coverage endorsement and costs associated with tangible property. The major insurance companies that offer packaged cybersecurity insurance policies are Chubb, CNA, AXIS Capital, Travelers Insurance, and Liberty Mutual.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=47709373

Based on provider type, the insurance provider segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Insurance companies increasingly rely on technology providers for risk management services and security posture assessment. BitSight, RedSeal, Prevalent, SecurityScorecard, UpGuard, SafeBreach, AttackIQ, and Ivanti are some of the prominent vendors that provide their security solutions and services to insurance enterprises. Insurance providers serve as critical end users in the cybersecurity insurance due to their reliance on digital infrastructure, customer data, and financial transactions. They utilize cybersecurity insurance to protect against potential financial losses resulting from cyberattacks such as data breaches, ransomware, and business interruptions. This insurance enables them to ensure regulatory compliance with data protection laws such as GDPR and NAIC's Insurance Data Security Model Law. Additionally, cyber policies offer insurers access to incident response teams, legal counsel, and PR experts to manage breach events efficiently. Insurance providers also leverage these policies to strengthen operational resilience, manage third-party risks, and secure digital products and services.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the Cybersecurity Insurance Market during the forecast period, driven by the escalating cyber threat landscape. Recognized for its dynamic and emerging economies, the region is experiencing substantial growth in the cybersecurity insurance sector, supported by progressive government regulations and advancements in technology. APAC is rapidly embracing technologies such as business intelligence (BI) tools, cloud computing, data analytics, and infrastructure modernization. The implementation of stricter regulatory frameworks, including heightened penalties for non-compliance, is anticipated to drive increased demand for cybersecurity insurance across Asia Pacific. Zurich Insurance forecasts robust market growth in the region, with key players such as AIG, Allianz, Chubb, and Zurich playing a leading role in shaping the market landscape.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=47709373

Top Key Companies in Cybersecurity Insurance Market:

The major vendors in the Cybersecurity Insurance Market are BitSight, Mitratech, RedSeal, SecurityScorecard, UpGuard, Chubb, AXA AL, Travelers, AIG, and Beazley.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Physical Security Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Supply Chain Management Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Industrial Control Systems Security Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Email Encryption Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Identity and Access Management Market- Global Forecast to 2029

Get access to the latest updates on Cybersecurity Insurance Companies and Cybersecurity Insurance Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg