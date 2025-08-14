Enterprise Imaging IT Market worth US$4.12 Billion by 2030 with 12.2% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Enterprise Imaging IT Market, valued at US$2.08 billion in 2024, stood at US$2.31 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$4.12 billion by the end of the period. Growth is fueled by the increasing demand for cross-specialty image access in oncology and cardiology, along with the integration of advanced visualization tools like 3D and cinematic rendering into enterprise viewers. The rising adoption of mobile diagnostic imaging and point-of-care ultrasound is also pushing the need for centralized imaging data management. Moreover, the deployment of vendor-neutral archives (VNA) for longitudinal imaging records across networks is driving platform consolidation. However, limited standardization in imaging protocols across departments and high transition costs from legacy systems remain key restraints for market expansion.

By function, the market is divided into vendor-neutral archives (VNA), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), image exchange, universal viewer, workflow orchestration, analytics, and other functions. The VNA segment is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR throughout the forecast period. The VNA market is propelled by the surge in non-DICOM data such as digital pathology slides, endoscopy videos, and point-of-care ultrasound clips, requiring a truly modality-agnostic repository. New regulations mandating extended retention of imaging for AI training purposes and medico-legal audits are also driving hospitals to replace siloed archives with VNAs that offer scalable, tamper-proof storage. Additionally, the push to integrate imaging into enterprise data lakes for advanced, cross discipline analytics is encouraging providers to invest in VNAs with native API frameworks and cloud bursting capabilities.

By offering, the enterprise imaging IT market is segmented into software and services. In 2024, the software segment held the largest market share of the enterprise imaging IT market globally. The significant market share of this segment can be attributed to the rapid shift toward subscription-based licensing models that lower upfront costs and align software spend with actual imaging volumes. Health systems are also demanding API first, microservices-based architectures that enable plug-and-play integration of imaging modules with EHRs, digital pathology, and genomics platforms. Moreover, vendors embedding real-time BI engines and customizable reporting dashboards directly into their core software are meeting the need for deep, modality-specific performance analytics.

By geography, in 2024, North America held the largest market share for enterprise imaging IT. The large share of this region can be attributed to several factors, including the rapid shift toward image-enabled EHR systems that support real-time clinical decision-making across multi-specialty teams. The growing emphasis on imaging data monetization through research collaborations, AI training datasets, and secondary use licensing is also encouraging investments in robust enterprise imaging infrastructure. Furthermore, the widespread deployment of remote peer review and tumor board solutions across academic medical centers is driving demand for interoperable, enterprise-scale imaging platforms.

The prominent players in the enterprise imaging IT market include Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Merative (US), Pro Medicus, Ltd. (Australia), Optum, Inc. (US), GE HealthCare (US), Intelerad (Canada), Sectra AB (Sweden), CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan), Hyland Software, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Novarad (US), Mach7 Technologies (US), Hermes Medical Solutions (Sweden), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), BridgeHead Software Ltd. (England), Sclmage, Inc. (US), VISUS Health IT GmbH (Germany), Dicom Systems, Inc. (US), PostDICOM (Netherlands), Qaelum (Belgium), AdvaHealth Solutions (Singapore), PaxeraHealth (US), and Rad AI (US).

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, produces, and distributes an extensive range of analog and digital imaging solutions, mainly for the healthcare sector and printing industry. The company operates through three business segments: Digital Print & Chemicals, HealthCare IT, and Radiology Solutions. Through its HealthCare IT division, the company delivers advanced imaging informatics solutions that support hospitals and healthcare networks in their digital transformation. Its enterprise imaging platform integrates radiology, cardiology, and other departmental imaging workflows into a unified system, enabling seamless image access, sharing, and collaboration across care teams. Agfa-Gevaert's offerings cater to a wide range of end users, including large hospital networks, academic medical centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and specialty clinics. Agfa HealthCare operates through a strong international network, with wholly owned sales organizations in over 40 countries and additional representation via agents and distributors across nearly 100 others. Its main enterprise imaging hubs and R&D/manufacturing sites are in Belgium, the US, Canada, Germany, China, Brazil, and other strategic regions, complemented by regional offices in key markets such as the Middle East and South Africa.

GE HealthCare (US)

GE HealthCare develops, manufactures, and markets a broad portfolio of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients. The company has a large, global installed base of medical imaging, ultrasound, and patient monitoring systems. GE HealthCare operates mainly through four divisions: Imaging, Advanced Visualizing Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics. On March 31, 2020, the company completed the sale of its Biopharma business segment to Danaher Corporation for USD 20,718 million. The company provides IT solutions, including enterprise and departmental information technology products, picture archiving systems (PACS), radiology information systems (RIS), cardiovascular information systems (CVIS), and practice applications. The main end users of the company's solutions include hospitals, pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, medical facilities, and life science research bodies. GE HealthCare serves customers in over 160 countries, conducts R&D in 18 countries, and manufactures its products in 20 countries worldwide. The company has a geographical presence in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

