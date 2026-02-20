Military Platforms Market worth $76.25 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the military platforms market is projected to grow from USD 38.75 billion in 2025 to around USD 76.25 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of about 10.2% during the forecast period.

Military Platforms Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2032

2025–2032 2025 Market Size: USD 38.75 billion

USD 38.75 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 76.25 billion

USD 76.25 billion CAGR (2025–2032): 10.2%

Military Platforms Market Trends & Insights:

The military platforms market is evolving steadily as defense forces prioritize modernization, operational readiness, and multi-domain capability enhancement across air, land, and naval assets. Manufacturers are increasingly focused on improving platform survivability, mission endurance, payload capacity, and interoperability through advances in propulsion systems, materials engineering, digital avionics, and integrated combat systems.

By Type, the military vessels segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, driven by fleet renewal and capability upgrades.

By Customer, the air force segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 0.9% in terms of active fleet during the forecast period, driven by increasing operational deployment and modernization.

By Technology, the legacy segment is expected to account for the largest market share, by technology, having an estimated 94.50% of the market share in 2025. Growth is spurred on by ongoing fleet replacement cycles and mid-life upgrade programs.

By Region, Latin America is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market for military platforms during the forecast period, driven by rising internal security challenges, increased border surveillance requirements, gradual defense budget expansion in countries such as Brazil and Mexico, and a growing preference for cost-effective aircraft, vehicles, and naval platforms suited for domestic security and patrol missions.

Market growth is driven by sustained defense modernization programs, replacement of aging land, naval, and air platforms, and rising investment in technologically advanced military systems. The increasing emphasis on platform survivability, interoperability, and multi-mission capability is driving higher procurement values across major defense markets.

The global military platforms market continues to gain momentum, driven by the large installed base of military vehicles, vessels, and aircraft that require upgrades, replacements, and capability enhancements. Military vehicles account for the largest share of the market, supported by ongoing demand for armored supply trucks, mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles, and armored personnel carriers used in logistics, mobility, and force protection roles. Spending in this segment is largely driven by sustainment and modernization rather than rapid fleet expansion.

Military aircraft represent the fastest-growing platform in value terms, supported by continued investment in combat aircraft, helicopters, and special-purpose aircraft. Growth is driven by the need for improved air mobility, situational awareness, and mission flexibility across surveillance, transport, and multi-role operations. Military vessels contribute a smaller but steadily growing share of the market, with investments focused on patrol vessels, frigates, and other surface platforms aimed at strengthening maritime security and naval presence.

Regionally, North America remains the largest market by value, driven by high platform complexity and sustained modernization spending. Europe follows with steady growth supported by replacement-led procurement and multinational defense programs. Asia Pacific continues to expand through sustained investments across land, air, and naval platforms, led by China and supported by modernization initiatives in other regional markets. Latin America is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by modernization from a low base, while Africa remains a comparatively small market with limited procurement activity focused mainly on sustainment.

By type, military vessels are projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Military patrol vessels are expected to register the fastest growth, driven by the rising emphasis on maritime security, coastal surveillance, and protection of exclusive economic zones. Navies are increasingly prioritizing offshore patrol vessels, fast patrol craft, and coastal security platforms to address asymmetric threats, maritime border enforcement, piracy, smuggling, and grey-zone operations.

Compared to larger surface combatants, patrol vessels offer shorter construction timelines, lower acquisition and operating costs, and higher operational availability, making them attractive for rapid fleet expansion. Emerging naval forces, in particular, are accelerating investments in patrol vessels to strengthen maritime presence without the financial and logistical burden of high-end warships. This combination of operational relevance, affordability, and scalability underpins the strong growth outlook for patrol vessels.

By technology, legacy platforms are expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Legacy military platforms are projected to maintain the largest share of the market, supported by their widespread deployment, operational maturity, and well-established industrial ecosystems. Defense forces continue to rely heavily on legacy aircraft, vehicles, and vessels due to their proven performance, predictable lifecycle costs, and compatibility with existing infrastructure and doctrine. Spending in this segment is largely directed toward incremental modernization, including avionics upgrades, propulsion improvements, structural reinforcements, and enhanced mission systems, rather than radical redesigns. Legacy platforms also benefit from robust global supply chains and long-term sustainment frameworks, reducing technical risk and ensuring high availability. While next-generation and advanced platforms are gaining strategic attention, Legacy systems remain central to maintaining readiness and force continuity, securing their dominant position within the overall military platforms market.

Latin America is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Latin America is expected to register the fastest growth in the military platforms industry between 2025 and 2032, driven by rising defense investments from a relatively low base and an increasing focus on fleet replacement and modernization. Growth in the region is supported by selective procurement of military vehicles, aircraft, and naval platforms aimed at improving operational readiness and extending the service life of existing assets. While overall platform volumes remain limited compared to larger defense markets, higher spending intensity and modernization-led procurement are driving strong value growth across the region, cross-sector operational adoption, and strong government emphasis on unmanned capability development.

Some of the major market players in military platforms companies include BAE Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Huntington Ingalls Industries (US), Boeing (US), and Rheinmetall AG (Germany).

