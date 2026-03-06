Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market worth $16.39 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market is projected to grow from about USD 11.58 billion in 2026 to USD 16.39 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Browse through 380 market data tables and 65 figures spread across 400 pages and the in-depth TOC on the "Chemiluminescence immunoassays market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 11.58 billion

USD 11.58 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 16.39 billion

USD 16.39 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 7.2%

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Trends & Insights:

By sample, the blood samples segment was projected to account for 64.1% of the market in 2025.

By application, infectious diseases were projected to hold a share of 29.3% in 2025.

The consumables segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% till 2031.

The CLIA market demonstrates its growth through the increasing global incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, which include cancer, cardiovascular disorders, thyroid diseases, and viral infections that require highly accurate and dependable diagnostic tests. The rising emphasis on early disease detection and preventive healthcare drives CLIA adoption because it provides better testing results through its advanced sensitivity, wide testing range, and capacity to find minute biological indicators. Laboratory operations achieve better performance because technological advancements deliver fully automated, high-throughput analyzers, improved reagent stability, and enhanced multiplex testing capabilities. The market expansion receives additional support through three factors, which include emerging markets building new healthcare facilities, expanding diagnostic laboratory networks, and increasing healthcare spending. The demand for CLIA systems in hospital and reference laboratory settings worldwide continues to grow because of two factors, which include the rising use of biomarker-based testing in personalized medicine and pharmaceutical research and clinical trials, and the strict blood screening standards and the public's increased knowledge of routine health checkups.

By product, the consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The consumables segment is experiencing strong growth because diagnostic testing needs require constant and high-volume consumption of reagents and other essential materials, which include calibrators and controls, wash solutions, and reaction cuvettes. The need for assay kits and reagent packs in hospitals and reference laboratories has increased because test volumes for infectious diseases, cancer biomarkers, cardiac markers, endocrine disorders, and therapeutic drug monitoring have risen. The market experiences regular revenue generation through consumables because they need to be restocked, which leads to ongoing business growth. Laboratory efficiency improves through enhancements in reagent stability and ready-to-use formulations, extended product shelf life, and enhanced quality controls, which result in less waste and increased user adoption. The global consumption of CLIA reagents and related supplies continues to rise because automated high-throughput CLIA systems need more testing capabilities, and as preventive health screening programs expand, blood safety testing requirements grow.

By sample type, the saliva segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of the saliva sample type segment is driven by the increasing demand for non-invasive, patient-friendly diagnostic methods that improve comfort and compliance compared to blood collection. Saliva testing eliminates the requirement for certified phlebotomists while it decreases infection dangers and allows users to gather samples easily at hospitals, their homes, and during public health testing events. The development of better assay sensitivity, together with improved biomarker detection technologies, has made saliva testing more trustworthy for its use in hormone assessment (such as cortisol monitoring), infectious disease testing, and drug detection and evaluation of stress and metabolic functions. The growing use of remote healthcare services, including telemedicine and decentralized testing systems, is driving demand for saliva sample collection methods.

By end user, the saliva segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) market is growing in the hospital segment because hospitals require efficient testing solutions that deliver precise results to facilitate quick medical decisions, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes. Hospitals require dependable tests to assess cardiac markers, sepsis indicators, cancer biomarkers, hormones, and infectious pathogens because they treat numerous patients with chronic diseases and infectious diseases. The CLIA system enables emergency departments, intensive care units, and inpatient services to start immediate medical treatment through its enhanced sensitivity, extensive test options, and quick result delivery. The implementation of centralized hospital laboratories together with automated diagnostic systems establishes efficient work processes while diminishing manual mistakes and producing uniform test outcomes.

North America dominates the global chemiluminescence immunoassays market in 2025.

The chemiluminescence immunoassay market in North America is growing as hospitals and reference laboratories in the region adopt automated diagnostic technologies, and the region has advanced healthcare systems and spends heavily on healthcare services. The region requires advanced biomarker detection technologies that can identify markers of various chronic and infectious diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular disorders, and endocrine conditions. These tests receive broad usage because strong reimbursement systems, helpful regulatory processes, and regular test approvals enable medical facilities to perform testing outside traditional laboratory settings. The combination of strong research and development funding, major diagnostic companies operating in the market, and ongoing advancements, which include laboratory automation, artificial intelligence development, and the introduction of new testing methods, will lead to laboratory testing process improvements and more accurate diagnostic results.

Top Companies in Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market:

The Top Companies in Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Werfen (Spain), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Shenzhen Mindray Biomedical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Fujirebio (Japan), Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd. (China), Artron Laboratories Inc. (Canada), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), and Elabscience (China).

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

