Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment & Supplies Market worth $13.25 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment & Supplies Market is projected to reach USD 13.25 billion by 2031 from USD 9.10 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment & Supplies Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 9.10 billion

USD 9.10 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 13.25 billion

USD 13.25 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 7.8%

Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment & Supplies Market Trends & Insights:

The food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market is expanding because of the growing concern of food safety and quality assurance, the number of foodborne diseases, and the strict regulations of the food processing sector worldwide. Moreover, the desire and requirement to consume processed and ready-to-eat food products and to have faster and more specific pathogen safety testing solutions are driving the implementation of food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies in food processing and quality assurance endeavors.

The European food pathogen safety testing equipment & supplies market accounted for a 35.7% revenue share in 2025.

By product type, the consumables & kits segment is set to register the highest CAGR of 7.9%.

By food tested, the meat & poultry segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.4% from 2026 to 2031.

By site, the outsourcing facilities (service laboratories) segment is expected to lead the market.

The food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market will see consistent yet gradual growth because the growth is influenced mostly by the growing awareness of foodborne diseases and the acute nature of the need to keep the safety level in the food supply chain high. The increased consumer demand for safe, minimally processed, and quality food products that are of high standard is opening up lucrative opportunities in advanced pathogen detection systems, such as the PCR-based system, rapid test kits, immunosystems, and laboratory consumables. Due to the growing regulatory demands and the focus of food producers on the protection of the brand and the health of the population, the interest in testing technologies that are safe and reliable is increasing. The large cost of such instrumentation and continuing consumable supplies, as well as the requirement of skilled laboratory staff, may, however, pose a problem to smaller-scaled manufacturers and testing centers and limit their penetration in the broader market despite the overall favorable growth outlook.

In-house laboratories (factory labs) segment to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The market for in-house laboratories (factory labs) for food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies is projected to grow at a notable rate. Companies in the food industry are also setting up in-company testing to check raw materials, processing conditions, and finished goods in real time and therefore do not rely on Third-party laboratories, as well as minimizing turnaround time. Labs created in-house allow faster identification of the presence of various types of pathogens, and allow companies to avoid recalling any products and regulatory fines, and to save the reputation of their brands. The increasing manufacturing of ready-to-eat, meat, dairy, and packaged food items has further intensified the need to have on-site testing capabilities backed by PCR systems, quick detection packages, enrichment medium, and automated sample preparation systems. With the rise of stricter food safety regulations and companies focusing on paying proactive attention to risk management, the investment in factory-based laboratories will continue to be high, which will further support the significant role that this segment will play in the overall market development.

Consumables & supplies to hold significant market share during forecast period.

The consumables and supplies segment in the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market has a projected high future rate of growth in the forecast period, which is attributed to its repetitive nature and overall necessity in daily testing operations. PCR reagent kits, pathogen-specific test kits, enrichment media, culture plates, and sample preparation consumables are some of the products necessary in the detection of Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli in meat, seafood, dairy, and ready-to-eat food applications. Laboratories and food manufacturers are passionate consumers of these consumables since they provide standardized procedures, uniform accuracy, usability, and interactivity with automated systems. Furthermore, the growing amount of food safety tests due to the tightening of regulatory requirements, export conditions, and growing popularity of personal health concerns are speeding up the re-purchase of testing materials and tests. With the growth of food production and scaled production worldwide, and the focus on rapid check-up tests, the consumables and kits category is set to advertise healthy commercial value and long-term growth in the general market.

Asia Pacific to exhibit highest CAGR during forecast period.

The market of Asia Pacific food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies has been anticipated to grow the most in the forecast period due to the growing urbanization, growing food processing businesses, and growing food safety awareness in such major economies as China, India, Japan, and Australia. The increasing population of the region and the consumption of packaged, processed, ready-to-eat food are largely impacting the demand for reliable pathogen detection solutions. The enhanced regulatory measures, export food standards, and the government-initiated food safety measures are also promoting the deployment of improved testing methods such as Thomas PCR-based products, rapid detection food testing, and supermarket lab reagents. With manufacturers of food-producing products having high attention on quality control and avoiding contamination, the utilization of modern and high-throughput testing solutions is on the rise, making Asia Pacific a prime growth driver in the global market.

Top Companies in the Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment & Supplies Market

The report profiles key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Neogen Corporation (US), bioMérieux (France), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Hygiena, LLC (US), Solabia Group (France), Roka Bio Science (US), Promega Corporation (US), Romer Labs Division Holding (Austria) and others.

