Fumed Silica Market worth $2.14 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets,"Fumed Silica Market by Type (Hydrophilic Fumed Silica and Hydrophobic Fumed Silica), Application (Silicone Elastomers, Paints, Coatings & Inks, Adhesives & Sealants, UPR & Composites), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The fumed silica market is expected to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2030 from USD 1.80 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=103347608



Fumed Silica Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

• 2025 Market Size: USD 1.80 billion

• 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.14 billion

• CAGR (2025-2030): 3.46%

Fumed Silica Market Trends & Insights:

The fumed silica market is expanding at a rapid rate as different sectors are in search of materials that can enhance performance, efficiency, and durability. The increasing demand from the automotive, construction, electronics, healthcare, and renewable energy sectors is driving the application of fumed silica as a coating, adhesive, sealant, silicone elastomer, and battery. The trend of using electric vehicles, lightweight composites, and advanced insulation systems is creating a demand for reinforcement, rheology modification, and thermal stability. The focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and long-lasting infrastructure is fueling the use of fumed silica in green building materials and protective coatings. The pharmaceutical and personal care industries are further fueling the demand for high-purity and stable additives. Government policies that encourage electrification, industrialization, and infrastructure development are further fueling the growth of the market, making fumed silica a critical functional additive in various high-growth industries.

Asia Pacific's fumed silica market dominated, with a share of 44.0% in 2024.

By type, the hydrophobic fumed silica segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.82% from 2025 to 2030, in terms of value.

By application, the UPR & Composites segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.03% from 2025 to 2030, in terms of value.

By end-use industry, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to dominate the market, growing at the highest CAGR of 4.36%.

Evonik Industries AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Cabot Corporation, Tokuyama Corporation, and OCI Company Ltd., were identified as Star players in thefumed silica market, as they have focused on innovation and have broad industry coverage, and strong operational & financial strength.

Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technology Development Co., Ltd., Heraeus Covantics, Orisil, Kemitura, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their strong product portfolio and business strategy.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fumed Silica Market"

360 - Tables

70 - Figures

330 - Pages

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=103347608

The fumed silica market is undergoing steady growth owing to the rising global demand for high-performance, robust, and versatile materials in applications such as construction, automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and renewable energy. Some major growth drivers include rapid industrialization, the need for lightweight and energy-efficient materials, constantly increasing demand for semiconductors and electric vehicles, and the necessity of innovative additives to enhance product stability and performance. In fact, the use of fumed silica in adhesives, sealants, coatings, inks, elastomers, and battery parts has been proven to enhance rheological properties, thickening ability, anti-settling characteristics, mechanical strength, and thermal stability. Fumed silica's extremely high surface area and purity account for its suitability for the most demanding applications. Environmentally friendly initiatives are leading to the use of materials that can enhance durability, allow material savings, and increase the product life cycle, thus indirectly contributing to market growth. When manufacturing industries place more emphasis on efficiency, reliability, and long-term performance, fumed silica is viewed not only as a vital functional additive material but also as a commodity additive.

Hydrophilic fumed silica is expected to be the second fastest type during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, hydrophilic fumed silica is expected to be the second-fastest-growing type in the fumed silica market. The market for hydrophilic fumed silica is driven by its extensive usage in the construction, automotive, electronics, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries, where high thickening, reinforcing, and anti-settling properties are required. The need for hydrophilic fumed silica is fueled by its cost-effectiveness and compatibility with water and polar conditions, making it suitable for wide industrial applications. The overall fumed silica market is growing at a substantial rate due to the rising demand for lightweight and high-performance materials, the development of infrastructure projects, and the continuous progress of the electronics and healthcare industries in developed and developing countries.

Adhesives & sealants is expected to be the second-fastest-growing application during the forecast period.

Adhesives & sealants are projected to be second-fast growing application in the fumed silica market during the forecast period. The rising need for fumed silica in the construction, automotive, electronics, and renewable energy sectors necessitates high-performance adhesives and sealants. Fumed silica boosts rheological modification, mitigates sagging, increases mechanical strength, and offers anti-settling characteristics in adhesives and sealants. The remarkable properties of fumed silica, such as viscosity, durability, and thermal stability enhancement, make it a preferred additive in structural glazing, lightweight automotive parts, EV battery parts, and encapsulation of electronics. Furthermore, global new vehicle registrations increased from 82.9 million units in 2022 to 95.3 million units in 2024 (Source: OICA), surpassing pre-pandemic figures. The strong recovery in automobile production has increased the demand for better adhesives and sealants, thus increasing the need for fumed silica.

Electrical & electronics is expected to be the second fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the electrical & electronics sector is anticipated to be the second- fastest growing end-use industry of the fumed silica market. This is due to the increasing use of high-performance electronic components, miniaturization of electronics, and the growing production of semiconductors and electric vehicles. Fumed silica improves the insulation, thermal resistance, & mechanical reinforcement properties of encapsulants, as well as the reliability of circuit boards, cables, and battery systems. World Semiconductor Trade Statistics reports that global semiconductor sales rose from USD 139.0 billion in 2001 to USD 526.9 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. Projections indicate sales will reach USD 772 billion in 2025 and over USD 975 billion in 2026. The robust industry momentum is intensifying the demand for high-purity specialized materials, hence solidifying fumed silica's vital position within the semiconductor value chain.

North America is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period

North America is expected to be the second-fastest-growing regional market for fumed silica during the forecast period. The market is driven by the electrical & electronics, pharmaceutical, automotive, and construction industries. The region has strong manufacturing infrastructure, increased semiconductor investments, and a growing number of electric vehicles. In the pharmaceutical industry, North America is of utmost importance. The global market for prescription drugs was valued at USD 1,528,535 million in 2024 at ex-factory prices. The US and Canada together account for 54.8% of the global market, making it the largest market globally. This strong pharmaceutical industry supports the demand for high-purity fumed silica as an anti-caking agent, thickening agent, and stabilizer. Along with the semiconductor fab expansions, this makes North America an important region in the global fumed silica market.

Request Customization:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=103347608



Key Players

The report profiles key companies, including Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Cabot Corporation (US), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea), Dongyue Group (China), Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd. (China), Hubei Huifu Nanomaterial Co., Ltd. (China), Xunyu Group (China), and Applied Material Solutions (US).

Get access to the latest updates on Fumed Silica Companies and Fumed Silica Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Advanced Materials Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:



EPR Cable Market - Global Forecast to 2032

Grafted Polyolefins Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Copper Wire & Cable Market - Forecast to 2030

Micronized PTFE Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Ammonium Sulfate Market - Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg