Sleep Apnea Devices Market worth $11.6 billion by 2032 with 7.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Sleep Apnea Devices Market, valued at US$6.4 billion in 2024 stood at US$6.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2032, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$11.6 billion by the end of the period. The sleep apnea devices market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing integration of telemedicine, mobile health (mHealth), and artificial intelligence in the diagnostic and therapeutic processes for sleep apnea. The expansion of key market players into emerging economies like India, Australia, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia is further enhancing this market's potential. Additionally, there is a notable trend among health agencies to expand reimbursement policies for remote patient monitoring and related connected healthcare services, which is improving accessibility to advanced sleep apnea management solutions. Furthermore, innovative developments such as compact positive airway pressure (PAP) devices and wearable sleep monitoring technologies are gaining traction, reshaping the dynamics of the sleep apnea devices market.

By product type, the sleep apnea devices market is categorized into two main product types: therapeutic devices and diagnostic devices. In 2024, the therapeutic devices segment emerged as the dominant player in the market, capturing the largest share. This growth can be attributed to continuous advancements in technology focused on increasing patient comfort and enhancing the overall user experience, which in turn fosters better adherence to therapy. Leading the charge in this segment are prominent companies such as ResMed from the United States, Koninklijke Philips N.V. based in the Netherlands, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited from New Zealand, all of which are renowned for their innovative solutions in the field of sleep apnea management.

By end users, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented by end user into several categories, including hospitals, home care settings, sleep clinics, ambulatory care centers, primary care centers, and other specialized end users. As we look ahead to 2024, it is anticipated that home care settings and individual users will dominate the market, capturing the largest share. This trend can be attributed to a growing preference for home-based diagnosis and treatment options, which effectively eliminates the need for patients to travel to sleep centers for their care. The convenience of being able to monitor and manage sleep apnea from the comfort of one's home has significantly enhanced the accessibility of these devices. This shift not only appeals to patients seeking a more comfortable treatment experience but also addresses the ongoing demand for efficient and timely care in the face of increasing patient volumes. Ultimately, these factors collaborate to drive substantial growth in the market for sleep apnea devices.

By geography, the global market for sleep apnea devices has been segmented into six major geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America stood out as the largest market for sleep apnea devices in 2024. Several factors contribute to North America's market leadership. Firstly, there is a high level of public awareness regarding sleep apnea and its associated health risks, which encourages individuals to seek diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, the region boasts widespread access to advanced diagnostic technologies, enabling healthcare providers to accurately identify sleep apnea cases and recommend appropriate devices. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies play a significant role in facilitating the adoption of these medical devices. Insurers are increasingly covering expenses related to sleep apnea treatments, making it more financially viable for patients to invest in devices that improve their quality of sleep and overall health. As a result, the combination of heightened awareness, access to cutting-edge technology, and supportive healthcare policies has led to a notable increase in the adoption of sleep apnea devices throughout North America.

The major players operating in this market are ResMed (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (US), SomnoMed (Australia), Openairway (Canada), Compumedics Limited (Australia), Löwenstein Medical SE & Co. KG (Germany), Drive DeVilbiss International (US), BMC (China), BRAEBON Medical Corporation (Canada), DynaFlex (US), Panthera Dental (Canada), Myerson LLC (US), ProSomnus Sleep Technologies (US), Nidek Medical India (India), Tomed GmbH (Germany), LivaNova PLC (UK), Invacare Holdings Corporation (US), MPowrx Health & Wellness Products Inc. (Canada), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), SICAT GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Airway Management (US), and Apnea Sciences (US)

ResMed (US):

In 2024, ResMed, a leading company based in the United States, captured the largest market share in the global sleep apnea devices sector. The company has built a strong reputation for its innovative and highly effective therapeutic and diagnostic solutions, particularly in sleep health. ResMed's success is primarily attributed to its extensive expertise in healthcare technology, which allows it to develop sleep apnea devices that deliver both accuracy and efficacy in treatment. Over the past few years, ResMed has significantly broadened its product portfolio, focusing on positive airway pressure (PAP) devices and facial interfaces that enhance user comfort and compliance. This expansion diversifies its offerings and positions ResMed to meet broader patient needs and preferences. By continually advancing its technology and product design, the company has maintained its status as the market leader in sleep apnea solutions. It is committed to improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Koninklijke Philips N.V., headquartered in the Netherlands, was the second-largest company in market share in 2024. Renowned for its expertise in the sleep apnea sector, Philips has established itself as a vital contributor to health monitoring and respiratory care. The company has gained recognition for its innovative and user-centric devices designed to enhance the quality of life for individuals suffering from sleep apnea. In recent years, Philips has sought to expand its global presence through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. These initiatives aim to improve accessibility to sleep apnea solutions and increase awareness about the condition, particularly in emerging and developing markets where health challenges are often underrecognized. By aligning with local healthcare providers and leveraging regional insights, Philips is working to ensure that effective treatment options reach a wider audience, contributing to better overall health outcomes for sleep apnea patients.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, based in New Zealand, is anticipated to capture the third-largest market share of sleep apnea devices by 2024. The company strategically distributes its innovative sleep apnea products across two primary segments: the Hospital and Homecare sectors. Fisher & Paykel is committed to elevating patient care by continuously enhancing its product offerings, emphasizing advanced humidification systems and state-of-the-art mask technologies. These improvements are designed to improve patient comfort during therapy and optimize therapeutic outcomes, ensuring that users experience effective and comfortable treatment for their sleep apnea. Through these efforts, the company aims to solidify its position as a leader in the sleep apnea market while improving the quality of life for patients globally.

