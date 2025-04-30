PORT VILA, Vanuatu, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets is proud to launch a campaign that celebrates the essence of their partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP, built on the pursuit of excellence, ambition, passion, and innovation. This campaign showcases the synergy between two brands, highlighting their commitment to challenge the status quo and continuous progress in their respective industries.

Vantage Unveils Campaign Showcasing Partnership & Shared Values with Scuderia Ferrari HP

The pursuit of excellence, precision and performance are at the heart of both companies. Just as Scuderia Ferrari HP team meticulously works on every element of the Formula 1 car to find the peak efficiency, Vantage continuously enhances its offerings to provide users with access to a seamless and reliable platform.

Ambition drives success, whether it's dominating the track or delivering an efficient experience, the campaign reflects both Vantage and Scuderia Ferrari HP's shared drive to push limits, embrace challenges, and set new standards for excellence.

Passion is the force that fuels innovation and progress. Vantage is united with Scuderia Ferrari HP by a deep-rooted passion for their respective fields. The campaign captures this relentless spirit and dedication to transforming their vision into reality.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Executive Officer at Vantage Markets, expressed his enthusiasm: "At Vantage, we share Scuderia Ferrari HP's dedication to excellence and innovation. This campaign reflects our common values—excellence, passion, ambition, and innovation. Together, we strive to push boundaries and dedicate ourselves to continuous progress."

As this campaign unfolds, fans can look forward to exclusive content, immersive experiences, and unique activations that bring the partnership to life. Stay connected for more updates on Vantage x Scuderia Ferrari HP Partnership, visit Vantage Markets.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @ vantage

RISK WARNING : CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676490/Vantage_Unveils_Campaign_Showcasing_Partnership___Shared_Values_Scuderia_Ferrari.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506103/Vantage_15_Logo_Logo.jpg