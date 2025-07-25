PORT VILA, Vanuatu, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets proudly marked a successful debut at Wealth Expo Ecuador 2025, held on July 19 at the Quorum Convention Center in Quito. As the main sponsor of the event, Vantage showcased its presence at the event and was honored with the "Best Regulated Trading Platform" award by Wealth Expo Ecuador 2025*, reaffirming its commitment to global trading standards and client service.

Vantage Honored with Best Regulated Trading Platform at Wealth Expo Ecuador 2025 Vantage brought the Energy with an Interactive In-booth Activation Rodrigo Martínez, Business Development Team Lead, Delivered a Compelling Keynote

The event brought together hundreds of traders, investors, and fintech professionals across the region, offering a platform for knowledge-sharing and industry networking. On the evening before the expo, Vantage hosted an exclusive cocktail reception, where clients, partners, and stakeholders gathered for a night of relaxed conversation, building strong relationships within Ecuador's financial ecosystem.

Vantage brought the energy with an interactive in-booth activation that drew a continuous stream of visitors. The centerpiece: an air raffle machine filled with fluttering tickets. Participants raced against time to grab prize-winning tickets. Over 150 attendees walked away with limited-edition Vantage merchandise kits, while three lucky winners caught golden tickets redeemable for an exclusive cocktail class experience, each inviting a guest of their choice.

Rodrigo Martínez, Business Development Team Lead, delivered a compelling keynote titled "Vantage: Smart Copy Trading Within Everyone's Reach." His talk unpacked the benefits of copy trading technology and how Vantage makes advanced strategies accessible to all.

In a dedicated workshop, Juan Manuel Gonzalez, Client Relationship Growth Market Analyst, led a session on emotional management and psychotrading, providing attendees with practical insights to manage psychological challenges and decision-making under pressure.

Juan Flores, Senior Business Development Manager, joined a panel discussion: "How Is the World of Trading Changing? New Opportunities for Today's Investor." He shared expert perspectives on shifting trading trends, client expectations, and how Vantage is helping investors stay ahead of change.

Wealth Expo Ecuador proved to be a high-impact platform for Vantage to connect with a growing community of traders, showcase product innovation, and highlight its commitment to the ever-evolving financial landscape.

"Winning Best Regulated Trading Platform at Wealth Expo Ecuador 2025 is a meaningful recognition of our efforts to promote client trust, security, and innovation globally," said Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets. "We remain focused on providing traders with tools, education, and transparency to support informed trading decisions."

With its momentum from Wealth Expo Ecuador 2025, Vantage continues to raise brand awareness, supporting financial education initiatives and engaging with the trading community where permitted.

* This award does not imply local regulatory approval in Ecuador.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING : CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738170/Vantage_Honored_Best_Regulated_Trading_Platform_Wealth_Expo_Ecuador_2025.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738171/Vantage_brought_Energy_Interactive_In_booth_Activation.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738172/Rodrigo_Mart_nez_Business_Development_Team_Lead_Delivered_a_Compelling_Keynote.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506103/Vantage_15_Logo_Logo.jpg