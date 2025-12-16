PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage has been honoured with three prestigious titles at the Professional Trader Awards 2025, organised by Holiston Media. The awards acknowledged Vantage in the categories of Best Corporate Social Responsibility, Most Trusted Broker, and Best Copy Trading Broker.

Vantage Celebrates Triple Victory at the Professional Trader Awards 2025

The Professional Trader Awards recognise brokers delivering outstanding service to professional and active traders. This year, over 11,500 votes contributed to the selection of 16 winners. Originally focused on professional accounts, the awards expanded to reflect broader aspects of the trading industry, including technology, trading conditions, education, and client support.

"These annual awards honour brokers that lead the way in trading analysis, execution, technology, and performance tools, while also delivering trading conditions and client relationship services," said Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media. "The winners of this year's awards are the very best in the business."

Vantage's recognition across three categories reflects its continued focus on developing trader-oriented solutions. From copy trading tools to a longstanding presence in the industry, and a CSR programme dedicated to meaningful global impact, the wins underline Vantage as a leading broker.

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage, commented: "We are truly honoured to receive these recognitions. These awards reflect our dedication to our clients and the wider trading community, motivating us to continue innovating, building trust, and offering world-class solutions."

For more information about Vantage's award-winning services, visit Vantage Markets.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 15 years of market experience, Vantage goes beyond the role of broker, providing a trading platform designed to support clients in accessing global markets.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846464/Vantage_Celebrates_Triple_Victory_Professional_Trader_Awards_2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg