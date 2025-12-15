Vantage Concludes a Landmark APAC Gala Dinner in Vietnam, Celebrating Regional Excellence and a Bold Vision for 2026

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage proudly concluded its APAC Gala Dinner 2025, marking a milestone moment as the signature annual celebration was hosted in Vietnam for the first time. The event gathered hundreds of distinguished partners, IBs, VIP clients, and industry leaders from across the region, delivering an unforgettable evening that showcased Vantage's ambition, innovation, and accelerating momentum in Asia-Pacific.

Vantage Celebrating Regional Excellence and a Bold Vision for 2026 Vantage APAC Gala Concluded on a Vibrant high as DJ Mie took the Stage

The gala opened with an elegant welcome journey, where guests were greeted by immersive light installations and a premium networking experience. As attendees entered the ballroom, a dynamic opening performance and a warm address by the event's MC set the tone for a night dedicated to excellence and forward vision. A special Business Recap & 2026 Outlook Video highlighted Vantage's strong growth trajectory and reaffirmed the company's commitment to deepening investments in the APAC region.

The evening transitioned smoothly into a ceremonial toast and dinner, followed by a series of choreographed performances that blended art, light and music. The first performance, Luminous Fusion Symphony, captivated the audience with its energetic interplay of illumination and sound, symbolising Vantage's core pillars of speed, precision and sophistication. Later in the evening, Heritage of Prosperity, an evocative cultural fusion piece, paid tribute to the region's diversity and Vantage's dedication to shaping opportunities for a thriving financial ecosystem in APAC.

One of the defining highlights of the gala was the recognition of outstanding partners across Asia-Pacific. Awards were presented throughout the evening to celebrate exceptional contributions, including Partner of the Year, Best Education Provider, Fastest Growing Partner, Best EA Development Award, Best Influencing Award, and the Speed-win Excellence Award. Each presentation was met with enthusiastic applause, reflecting the shared pride and camaraderie within Vantage's partner community. Winners also enjoyed dedicated photo moments at the Honor Backdrop, capturing their achievements in a premium, memorable setting.

Demonstrating the company's strong values beyond business, Vantage also shared its CSR and Charity Results, spotlighting initiatives that positively impacted local communities across the region. This segment underscored Vantage's belief that sustainable growth must be paired with meaningful contribution.

Excitement and anticipation filled the room throughout the night, especially during the three rounds of lucky draws, where guests celebrated the announcement of third, second and first prize winners. The spirit of celebration continued with a special Closing Video, offering an inspiring look ahead to 2026 and setting the stage for a year defined by innovation, growth and unity.

The gala concluded on a vibrant high as DJ Mie took the stage, transforming the venue into an energetic after-party. Guests danced, connected, and celebrated late into the evening, closing the event with the same energy and excitement that defined the night from the start.

The Vantage APAC Gala Dinner 2025 stands as a defining milestone in the company's regional journey. The event not only honoured its rising influence in the financial sector but also reflected Vantage's deepening commitment to the APAC region. As the company steps into 2026 with renewed purpose, the event marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Vantage and its partners across Asia-Pacific.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities.

RISK WARNING : CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

