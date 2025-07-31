Vantage Launches New Video Campaign Showcasing Passion and Ambition

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets is proud to unveil a new brand campaign that captures the passion, ambition, and shared pursuit of excellence that define its strategic partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP. The campaign features a captivating video designed to inspire audiences and reinforce Vantage's evolution as a premium global brand.

Launched across global digital platforms, the new campaign highlights the alignment in values between Vantage and Scuderia Ferrari HP – one rooted in speed, precision, and relentless forward momentum.

The campaign is also part of Vantage's broader effort to build a stronger emotional connection with its global community. Through cinematic storytelling and refined visuals, the video brings to life the philosophy that drives Vantage forward: the pursuit of excellence at every turn.

"Our goal with this campaign was to go beyond traditional branding," said Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets. "We wanted to craft a visual story that reflects the dynamic journey Vantage is on as a company, while drawing inspiration from the iconic spirit of Scuderia Ferrari HP. It's a message of passion, precision, and the power of partnership."

As the partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP enters a new phase, this video marks a celebration of shared ambition and a clear signal of what's next. Vantage continues to position itself as a brand that empowers clients with cutting-edge tools, while maintaining a deep commitment to vision, integrity, and excellence.

Watch the full video campaign on Vantage Markets' YouTube channel.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities.

RISK WARNING : CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

