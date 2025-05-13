Vantage Marks a Strong Debut at Blockchain Forum 2025 in Moscow as Platinum Sponsor

MOSCOW, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets proudly made its first major appearance in the Russian market as a Platinum Sponsor of the Blockchain Forum 2025 in Moscow, the largest cryptocurrency and blockchain event in the region. Held at the iconic venue with over 15,000 attendees, the event brought together thought leaders, innovators, and traders from across the digital asset space — and marked a significant milestone for Vantage's growing presence in the crypto and fintech ecosystem.

Located at Booth PS3, Vantage welcomed hundreds of crypto enthusiasts, traders, and fintech professionals over the course of the forum. As a global multi-asset broker, the company used the platform to introduce its trading ecosystem, showcase its crypto-related offerings, and connect with a dynamic audience of digital finance participants.

The Blockchain Forum served as the ideal launchpad for Vantage's broader outreach strategy. The team successfully collected 141 verified trader contacts, of which 30% were identified as micro-KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) active in the trading and crypto niches. This highlights not only the interest in Vantage's services, but also the potential for organic influence and future collaboration.

In addition to the booth activity, Vantage's leadership team organized exclusive face-to-face meetings with top-tier Russian KOLs. These strategic sessions were designed to explore long-term content partnerships, introduce Vantage's affiliate and trading solutions, and better understand the needs of traders in the region.

"Being part of Blockchain Forum 2025 was more than just a brand moment for us," said Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets. "It was an opportunity to listen, connect, and begin building lasting relationships with Russia's vibrant and fast-growing trading community."

With a successful presence at this major event in Moscow, Vantage is now poised to continue expanding across new markets with a focus on localized engagement, education, and community building in the digital finance space.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

RISK WARNING : CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

