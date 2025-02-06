SYDNEY, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets, a leading global multi-asset trading platform, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Ferrari, one of the most iconic teams in motorsport. This collaboration, commenced on January 13, 2025, will see Vantage become an Official Partner of the Scuderia Ferrari HP F1 team, marking a significant milestone for both brands in their pursuit of excellence.

Vantage Markets Partners with Scuderia Ferrari HP for a Multi-Year Sponsorship

As Official Partner, Vantage will be featured within Ferrari's Formula 1 ecosystem and across Ferrari platforms, as part of a bond that embodies shared values of pursuing excellence and innovation.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Executive Officer at Vantage, expressed his enthusiasm:

"Partnering with Ferrari is an exciting milestone for Vantage. Ferrari's legacy of speed and innovation mirrors our own commitment to empowering traders with cutting-edge tools and exceptional performance. Together, we aim to inspire our global community with the perfect blend of motorsport and trading expertise."

Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenues Officer at Scuderia Ferrari HP: "We are pleased to welcome Vantage Markets as an official partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP. This collaboration is built on shared values of innovation, precision, and performance—core principles that drive both our team in Formula 1 and Vantage in the world of trading. We look forward to working together to engage our global audiences in exciting new ways."

With this exciting venture, Vantage Markets is poised to reward its users with exceptional experiences while joining motorsport enthusiasts worldwide in supporting Scuderia Ferrari HP.

For more information about this exciting partnership and what's ahead, visit the website.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products on, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd (ACN 157 768 566), located at 12/15 Castlereagh Street, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2000, and is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) AFSL no. 428901.

Trading derivatives carries significant risks. It is not suitable for all investors and if you are a professional client, you could lose substantially more than your initial investment. When acquiring our derivative products, you have no entitlement, right or obligation to the underlying financial assets. Past performance is no indication of future performance and tax laws are subject to change. The information on this website is general in nature and doesn't take into account your personal objectives, financial circumstances, or needs. Accordingly, before acting on the advice, you should consider whether the advice is suitable for you having regard to your objectives, financial situation and needs. We encourage you to seek independent advice if necessary.

You should consider whether you're part of our target market by reviewing our Target Market Determination (TMD), reading our Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), and other legal documents to ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions. We encourage you to seek independent advice if necessary.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2614235/Vantage_Markets_Partners_Scuderia_Ferrari_HP_a_Multi_Year_Sponsorship.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506103/Vantage_15_Logo_Logo.jpg