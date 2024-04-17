Vantage Markets launches "The Vantage Markets Podcast" on Spotify; a brand new way to learn about trading on the go

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is proud to introduce The Vantage Markets Podcast , the latest extension of Vantage Academy , designed to support traders from novice to expert levels.

Now available on Spotify, this podcast is hosted by Vantage Markets' Global Market Analyst Jamie Dutta and delivers convenient 10-15 minute episodes updated monthly.

Listeners can look forward to Dutta exploring a wide range of pertinent topics including the circular economy, AI's role in shaping the future, the santa rally, safe-haven assets, and more. Each episode aims to equip traders with valuable knowledge and actionable insights to build on their trading endeavors. Traders are encouraged to subscribe to 'The Vantage Markets Podcast' to stay up to date on exclusive insights and expert analysis.

"As traders navigate the dynamic financial markets, access to timely and insightful resources is crucial," remarks Geraldine Goh, Chief Marketing Officer at Vantage Markets. "With 'The Vantage Markets Podcast', we've endeavored to make complex topics accessible, providing traders with clear and concise explanations to navigate the intricacies of trading."

The Vantage Markets Podcast is the latest extension of the Vantage Academy, Vantage's essential resource hub offering evergreen educational articles, market updates and analysis, terminologies, webinars, e-books, and beginner trading courses.

Follow "The Vantage Markets Podcast" on Spotify here , and explore the full range of educational resources available on the Vantage Academy here .

About Vantage

Vantage is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contract for Differences (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

https://www.vantagemarkets.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg