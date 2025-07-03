Vantage Markets Celebrates Award and Successful Debut at Wealth Expo Peru 2025

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets marked its first appearance at Wealth Expo Peru 2025, held in the financial heart of San Isidro at The Westin Lima Hotel. The event brought together key players from the local and regional financial community – ranging from investors and fintech innovators to brokers and trading professionals.

As a main sponsor, Vantage underscored its commitment to supporting financial education and regional dialogue. The event served as a strategic platform for Vantage to showcase its trading tools, copy trading solutions, and operational framework to a broad audience within one of Latin America's fastest growing financial communities.

Kicking off the event, Vantage hosted an exclusive cocktail reception the evening before the expo. The event welcomed clients, partners, and fintech leaders, offering a relaxed and sophisticated setting to exchange ideas and foster collaboration. The reception helped set the tone for a strong and engaging presence throughout the main event.

Vantage was honored with the "Best Regulated Trading Platform" award during the event—an accolade that recognizes the company's excellence in compliance, technology, and trust. The award reflects Vantage's commitment to maintaining a secure and transparent environment for traders globally.

Vantage also contributed to the event's content-rich agenda through multiple speaking engagements:

Rodrigo Martínez, Business Development Team Lead, delivered a keynote on "Vantage: Smart Copy Trading Within Everyone's Reach." His session outlined how modern tools, such as Vantage's proprietary copy trading solution, are designed to provide tools suitable for traders of different experience levels.

Martínez also participated in a panel discussion exploring regional developments and regulatory shifts in the financial ecosystem, offering a forward-looking perspective on how global best practices can support market maturity.

Julio Vásquez, Business Development Manager, led a hands-on workshop focused on practical strategies for leveraging online communities and digital tools as part of a broader trading approach.

"We appreciated the strong engagement at the event" said Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets. From industry recognition to dynamic conversations with the community, Wealth Expo Peru provided valuable insights from this dynamic financial environment. We look forward to continuing to support financial education and innovation within the trading community."

As Vantage continues engaging with financial communities globally, the firm remains focused on delivering secure, innovative, and user-friendly trading experiences – supported by education, regulatory alignment, and a client-first philosophy.

