PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets proudly concluded a successful appearance at the Abu Dhabi Money Expo 2025, held on April 23–24, aligning with its commitment to global thought leadership, market education and showcasing its focus on innovation and multi-asset trading insights.

Vantage Delivers Insight and Innovation at Abu Dhabi Money Expo 2025 Vantage Delivers Insight and Innovation at Abu Dhabi Money Expo 2025

On the first day of the event, Nibal Abu Assaly, Business Development Manager at Vantage Markets, led a highly anticipated keynote session titled "Navigating Volatility: Understanding Market Uncertainty". The session provided attendees with general insights into the key drivers of market volatility and discussed broad strategies relevant to navigating uncertain market conditions.

With global markets increasingly influenced by geopolitical shifts, macroeconomic data, and unexpected policy moves, the keynote sparked engaging discussions and was well-received for its relevance and actionable takeaways. It reaffirmed Vantage's role not only as a platform provider but also as a participant in global market dialogue.

During the closing day of the expo, Vantage Markets was honored with the "Best Multi-Asset Broker" award – a recognition of the company's ongoing efforts to support the financial services industry through technology and multi-asset offerings.

This award reflects Vantage's ongoing efforts to develop and maintain a wide range of CFD offerings across forex, commodities, indices, shares, ETFs, and bonds, all while maintaining industry-leading technology, transparency, and customer support.

"Our participation at Abu Dhabi Money Expo 2025 allowed us to connect meaningfully with attendees and industry peers," said Marc Despallieres, Chief Executive Officer at Vantage Markets. "From thought leadership to product innovation, we are proud to contribute to the global financial community with tools, insights, and services that support informed trading."

As Vantage continues to expand, the company remains focused on developing innovative solutions, offering diverse trading opportunities, and deepening engagement with its global community.

Visit Vantage Markets for more updates on Vantage's events and initiatives.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681302/Vantage_Delivers_Insight_Innovation_Abu_Dhabi_Money_Expo_2025.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681303/Vantage_Delivers_Insight_Innovation_Abu_Dhabi_Money_Expo_2025_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506103/Vantage_15_Logo_Logo.jpg