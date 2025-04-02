US Decision Intelligence Market worth $11.0 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Decision Intelligence Market is expected to reach USD 11.0 billion in 2030 from USD 3.0 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Decision Intelligence Market in the U.S. is driven by the growing adoption of AI and machine learning for data-driven decision-making across industries like finance, healthcare, and retail. Businesses seek real-time analytics and predictive modeling to optimize operations and enhance customer experiences. However, high implementation costs and integration complexities pose a challenge, especially for SMEs, requiring significant investments in infrastructure, talent, and training.

The platforms segment accounted for the largest share by offering segment in the US Decision Intelligence Market in 2024.

The platforms segment dominated the U.S. Decision Intelligence Market in 2024 due to increasing enterprise adoption of AI-driven analytics, cloud computing, and automation tools. Businesses prioritize integrated decision-making solutions that offer real-time data processing, predictive modeling, and visualization. The federal government and major companies invest significantly in AI systems to improve operational efficiency, evaluate risks, and develop strategic plans. Furthermore, the emergence of Industry 4.0, the need for scalable solutions, and the expansion of cloud-based SaaS platforms propel platform supremacy. Technology leaders such as Google, Microsoft, and IBM drive market growth with AI-driven decision intelligence platforms designed for American businesses.

The decision automation segment accounted for the largest share by type segment in the US Decision Intelligence Market in 2024.

In the U.S. Decision Intelligence Market, the decision automation segment leads in 2024 due to rising demand for AI-powered workflows, predictive analytics, and autonomous decision-making. Businesses are increasingly turning to automation to boost efficiency, minimize human errors, and speed up decision-making across industries like finance, healthcare, and supply chain management. Tighter regulatory adherence and cost-reduction efforts boost uptake even more. Simultaneously, progress in machine learning, robotic process automation (RPA), and cloud computing facilitate real-time, data-informed decision-making. As leading U.S. tech companies invest significantly in AI-based automation, businesses emphasize these solutions to attain scalability, agility, and an enhanced competitive advantage.

The human resources segment by business function is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The HR industry in the U.S. Decision Intelligence Market is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the increasing adoption of AI-driven analytics, automation, and data-based decision-making in workforce management. Organizations are employing decision intelligence to enhance recruitment, employee engagement, performance evaluation, and talent retention. The growth of remote and hybrid work arrangements boosts the demand for predictive analytics in HR. Moreover, AI-generated insights enhance compliance monitoring, diversity programs, and staff productivity. As companies focus on data-driven strategies to enhance HR effectiveness, the use of decision intelligence in this area is anticipated to experience the most significant expansion throughout the forecast period.

Top Key Companies in US Decision Intelligence Market:

Key players in the US Decision Intelligence Market are IBM(US), Oracle (US), Google (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US), TCS(INDIA), DOMO(US), Quantellia (US), DIWO(US), Cerebra (US), Clarifai (US), FLYR LABS(US), Systems Technology Group (US),paretos(Germany), Course5i(US), Telius (US), Evolution Analytics (US), Aera Technology (US), Urbint(US).

