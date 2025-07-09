E2E Networks Limited recognized as 'Progressive' company by MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants in the GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) space

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E2E Networks Limited has been recognized as a 'Progressive' company in the global GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) space by the 360Quadrants platform, powered by MarketsandMarkets. Companies recognized in this category typically have an established product portfolio, a strong global presence, and maintain robust research and business collaborations with prominent industry stakeholders.

GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) is a cloud-based solution that provides remote access to high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) via the internet. Instead of investing in expensive GPU hardware, businesses and developers can rent GPU resources as needed for compute-intensive tasks like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), gaming, and video rendering. This pay-as-you-go model offers organizations the flexibility to scale resources according to their requirements, ensuring cost-efficiency and removing the necessity for expensive on-premises infrastructure.

The increasing use of AI and ML technologies in sectors like healthcare, finance, automotive, and media and entertainment is a major factor boosting the demand for GPUaaS. AI and ML typically need substantial computational power for tasks such as model training, real-time inference, and extensive data processing, making cloud-based GPU solutions a perfect match. Moreover, fields such as gaming, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and 3D rendering also utilize GPUaaS to enhance graphics processing and provide richer, more immersive user experiences.

In 2025, E2E Cloud, a leading AI-centric cloud service provider, announced the launch of India's largest NVIDIA H200 GPU infrastructure, marking a significant advancement in the nation's AI computing capabilities. The deployment features two state-of-the-art GPU clusters, strategically located in Delhi NCR and Chennai, each equipped with 1,024 NVIDIA H200 GPUs. With this milestone, E2E Cloud is positioning India at the forefront of the global AI revolution, providing unprecedented performance and scalability for next-generation AI workloads.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants offers a comprehensive evaluation and comparison of major market players based on various techno-commercial inputs from industry experts, customers, and distributors, as well as secondary research including product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, whitepapers, trade sources, and other databases. A well-defined methodology is employed to provide detailed ratings for each market player according to various parameters outlined below:

Shortlisting of 20 prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a global and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

