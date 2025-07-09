DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Data Center Liquid Cooling Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights that LiquidCool Solutions, Aspen Systems Inc., TMGCore, Inc., Boyd, Delta Power Solutions, and Engineered Fluids, among the top companies, are actively shaping the future of the Lubricants Identification Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Data Center Liquid Cooling Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Aspen Systems specializes in delivering integrated infrastructure solutions tailored to the needs of high-performance computing (HPC) environments. The company provides advanced technologies in electrical power distribution, liquid cooling, and rack enclosure systems for data centers. Notably, Aspen Systems employs liquid cooling technologies to efficiently manage thermal loads in dense server rack configurations. All operations, including manufacturing, are based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado (USA), allowing the company to maintain close control over quality and innovation in its offerings.

is a leading provider of immersion cooling technologies for data centers and high-performance computing facilities. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including consulting, facility design, immersion cooling tanks and racks, modular container data centers, prototyping, and engineering support. LiquidStack is known for its energy-efficient and environmentally friendly approach, significantly reducing power consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. One of its flagship offerings, the DataTank, is a modular data center system utilizing passive 2-phase immersion cooling to support high-density computing. By providing end-to-end support—from system design to deployment, LiquidStack serves a broad customer base, including both small enterprises and large-scale data operators. Boyd Corporation is a global leader in thermal management and engineered materials, offering a wide range of liquid cooling and immersion cooling solutions for demanding applications, including high-performance computing and medical devices. In the medical sector, Boyd delivers specialized cooling solutions for CT scanners, MRIs, UV light systems, X-ray devices, lasers, and ultrasound equipment. For computing applications, Boyd's immersion cooling systems are engineered to efficiently cool high heat flux components such as CPUs and GPUs, which are submerged in thermally conductive fluids. These solutions enable improved performance, energy efficiency, and reliability in next-generation data centers and electronic systems.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 110 companies, of which the top 10 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Data Center Liquid Cooling Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Component (Solutions, Services), Solution (Air Conditioning, Chilling Units, Cooling Towers, Economizer Systems, Liquid Cooling Systems, Control Systems, Other Solutions), Services (Consulting, Installation & Deployment, Maintenance & Support), Data Centre Type (Mid-Sized Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, Large Data Centers), Type of Cooling (Room-Based Cooling, Row/Rack-Based Cooling), End-User Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Research & Academic, Government & Defense, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other End-Use Industries).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets™, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

