Unleashing Success in Vertical Market: MSI PRO Desktop, All-in-One PC, and Business Monitor Deliver Unrivaled Reliability and Performance for Businesses

TAIPEI, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Computex 2023, MSI will showcase the latest lineup of professional computing solutions for Business, including the digital signal usage for MSI PRO DP10 13M, seamlessly Integrated Retail Checkout Solution for PRO AP243TP 12M, and the latest 4K monitor- Modern MD271UL. These cutting-edge devices have been meticulously designed with the specific needs of businesses, offering unparalleled reliability, performance, and versatility. MSI's lineup combines style and functionality to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the exceptional capabilities of business-oriented solutions.

Empowering Efficiency and Excellence: MSI PRO Desktop and Monitor Redefine Performance

MSI PRO Desktops are the ultimate solution for businesses seeking powerhouse performance in a compact form factor. With options ranging from 2.3 liters to a mere 0.66 liters, MSI provides a diverse range of small-form-factor PCs that deliver slim yet exceptional performance and efficiency. These cutting-edge devices are specifically designed to keep businesses ahead of the competition, revolutionizing the way tasks are accomplished.

Leading the Way in Education: MSI Transforms Dentistry at Rangsit University

MSI proudly stands as a reliable partner in the journey of aspiring dentists at Rangsit University, as we help renew and enhance the equipment in the Department of Dentistry. Through the deployment of MSI PRO DP20ZA 5M desktops and MP241 monitors, we have created a vastly improved environment for these pre-dentists. By upgrading their desktop and monitor devices, students can now engage in better practice sessions and accumulate valuable experience in their pursuit of professionalism.

MSI All-in-One PC: Streamlined Simplicity for Enhanced Productivity

The MSI All-in-One PC combines a sleek design with unmatched functionality to create a clutter-free workspace that enhances productivity. With a compact form factor, this all-in-one PC saves desk space without compromising on performance. The vivid display, integrated webcam, and advanced connectivity options make it the perfect solution for video conferences, collaborative work, and client presentations. Experience seamless multitasking and effortless communication with the MSI All-in-One PC, ensuring that your business operations run smoothly.

Moreover, we are thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration between HitTrax, the world-leading baseball/softball hitting simulator, and MSI's cutting-edge Modern AM242TP 12M. Designed to elevate skill practice for MLB players, the Modern AM242TP 12M, powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, delivers compact yet powerful hardware, empowering HitTrax to revolutionize training systems.

Reliability, Security, and Long-Term Support

Understanding the diverse needs of businesses across various vertical markets, MSI offers specialized solutions through its MSI Business division. These tailor-made solutions are designed to address the unique challenges faced by specific industries, such as healthcare, education, hospitality, design, and more. By collaborating closely with industry experts and incorporating cutting-edge technologies, MSI Business ensures that businesses have access to reliable and efficient computing solutions that meet their specific requirements.

To learn more about MSI's professional computing solutions and how they can benefit your business, visit [https://msi.gm/3f1O7ud]. Stay tuned for more updates and join us at Computex 2023 to explore the limitless possibilities of MSI's total business solutions.

About MSI

MSI is a global leader in computer hardware and solutions. With over [number of years] years of experience, MSI is dedicated to delivering innovative, high-quality products that cater to the needs of professionals and gamers alike. The company's commitment to excellence, reliability, and customer satisfaction has earned MSI a solid reputation in the industry.

About MSI

As a world leading gaming brand, MSI is the most trusted name in gaming and eSports. We stand by our principles of breakthroughs in design, the pursuit of excellence, and technological innovation. Integrating gamers' most coveted extreme performance, realistic visuals, authentic sound, precise control and smooth streaming functions into its gaming rigs, MSI frees gamers from tedious trial and error and pushes gaming performance beyond limits. The determination to surpass past achievements has made MSI a 'True Gaming' brand with gaming spirit throughout the industry! For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com/

