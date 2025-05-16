MSI Unveils Groundbreaking Lineup at COMPUTEX 2025

AI PCs, Laptop Innovation, QD- OLED Displays, Enterprise SSD, and Intelligent Peripherals on Full Display

TAIPEI, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a global leader in gaming and AI computing, will showcase a full lineup of cutting-edge products at COMPUTEX 2025—including AI-powered laptops, desktops, handhelds, storage solutions, and wireless peripherals. As AI adoption continues to rise and smart applications evolve, MSI will debut a full suite of performance-driven, design-focused innovations at Booth M0504, Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center—highlighting its commitment to integrating AI with next-generation hardware and user-centric experiences.

"At MSI, we don't just focus on AI—we focus on building breakthrough products that redefine what high-performance technology can do," said Sam Chern, Vice President of Marketing at MSI."From laptops and desktops to handhelds, we aim to deliver smarter, faster, and more immersive computing for today's users. COMPUTEX 2025 is the perfect stage to share how we're combining innovation and performance to shape the future of technology."

Product Highlights

MEG VISION X AI Gaming Desktop

Recipient of the COMPUTEX 2025 Best Choice Award, this flagship desktop introduces a 13" AI HMI touchscreen integrating MSI-exclusive apps with an EZ Mode UI for intuitive control. Equipped with an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 GPU, Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor, DDR5 memory, and Gen 5 SSDs, it also features Silent Storm Cooling AI and Glacier Armor for maximum performance and thermal efficiency.

Cubi NUC AI Series

The compact Cubi NUC AI 1UMG (0.51L) and Cubi NUC AI+ 2MG (0.826L) mini PCs are constructed from PCR recycled materials and come equipped with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and Intel AI Boost NPU. Copilot+ support enables efficient AI workflows.

The Cubi NUC AI+ includes fingerprint recognition, speakers, a microphone, Thunderbolt™ 4, and MSI Power Link. When mounted behind MSI monitors, it can be powered on via the display's power button. The built-in Power Meter estimates power consumption and carbon emissions, combining smart functionality with sustainable engineering.

PRO DP80 Business Desktop

Housed in a compact 8L chassis, the PRO DP80 features a 14th Gen Intel® Core™ Ultra processor, optional NVIDIA® graphics, dual LAN ports, and dTPM security. It also supports card readers and optional optical drives. With physical anti-theft protection and intrusion detection, it's an ideal solution for SMBs looking to adopt AI capabilities while maintaining enterprise-grade security.

Powered By MSI AI PC

MSI motherboards are designed with advanced hardware and technology, well-supporting the demanding computing usage of gaming and AI. Utilizing the MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard, paired with a Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor, GeForce RTX™ 5090 series graphics card, an MEG Ai1600T PCIE5 power supply, and 256GB of high-capacity memory, it provides incredible AI computing power, creating the strongest consumer-grade AI PC.

MPG Series ITX motherboards

The MPG X870I EDGE TI WIFI and MPG B850I EDGE TI WIFI are the latest AMD ITX motherboards, featuring a stunning silver-white design, premium thermal solution, the latest PCIe Gen 5 slot, EZ DIY functions and top-tier connectivity including Wi-Fi 7 (320MHz) and 5G LAN. Thanks to the included 5-in-1 Xpander Card, the MPG X870I EDGE TI WIFI still supports three M.2 slots, offering powerful expandability even in a small-form-factor build.

The MPG B860I EDGE TI WIFI feature the same elegant silver-white design, making it easy to find the perfect match for your white-themed mini build. They come equipped with an 8-phase power design, Lightning Gen 5 PCIe slot, and two M.2 slots. In addition, they all come equipped with 320MHz Wi-Fi 7, ensuring fast and reliable internet for both work and play.

MPG 271QR QD-OLED X50

The world's first 27-inch 2K QD-OLED gaming monitor with real-time human detection. Featuring Samsung Display's latest 3rd-gen QD-OLED panel, it boasts a 500Hz refresh rate and MSI's innovative AI Care Sensor. Powered by an NPU-based IC and an always-on CMOS sensor that captures images every 0.2 seconds, it enables real-time human detection. This intelligent system can automatically initiate power-down or activate OLED Care. With VESA ClearMR 21000 and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certifications, it delivers crisp motion clarity and deep blacks for immersive gaming.

SPATIUM M571 PCIe 5.0 SSD

Built with PHISON E28 on TSMC's 6nm node, this Gen5 M.2 SSD offers up to 20% lower power consumption compared to its predecessor, making it ideal for demanding gaming and workstation use.

MSI will showcase the DATAMAG 40Gbps/20Gbps magnetic portable SSD and officially announce the launch of new DATAMAG software on the Apple Store, enabling effortless storage of large files and documents, dramatically boosting workflow efficiency.

Dual 8K Polling Rate Mouse Lineup and Flagship PRO Series Wireless Gaming Gear

Building on the acclaimed success of the VERSA 300 ELITE, MSI will proudly introduce two cutting-edge gaming mice: the right-handed ergonomic VERSA 500 WIRELESS 8K and the versatile symmetrical VERSA 300 WIRELESS 8K. Both mice offer lightweight designs and premium specifications, now enhanced with a groundbreaking 8,000 Hz polling rate to meet the demands of extreme gaming precision.

The VERSA 500 WIRELESS 8K features an innovative magnetic scroll wheel utilizing Hall-effect technology, elevating professional gamers' experiences to new heights. This breakthrough marks a significant advancement in wireless mouse performance, showcasing MSI's continued commitment to innovation.

The VERSA PRO WIRELESS mouse provides multiple programmable buttons designed for diverse gamers, while the STRIKE PRO WIRELESS keyboard incorporates an advanced silent structure and media keys, scroll wheel and customizable M keys. Visitors can explore a wide range of keycap styles, delivering a fresh and visually immersive experience.

Exhibit Information

Location: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, Booth M0504

Dates: May 20 (Tuesday) to May 23 (Friday), 2025

