Unibet Opens Doors to US Sportsbook in New Jersey

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group's flagship brand Unibet has today opened the doors to its first online sportsbook in the US. Unibet is now fully prepared to offer customers in New Jersey a great sports experience in time for the major sport season.

Three months after the online casino launch in New Jersey, Kindred Group (previously Unibet Group) launches its first US online sports betting offering under the Unibet brand. The sportsbook launch will trigger the launch of a significant marketing push focused on the start of the new season. The launch is part of the partnership with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and follows the launch earlier this year of a full range of first-class casino products. Kindred Group successfully secured a Casino Service Industry Enterprise License in New Jersey together with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in 2018 and have since been preparing for this important step.

"We are very excited to launch our first sportsbook in the US and being able to give our customers in New Jersey a first-class sports betting experience. To be able to do this in partnership with a brand as strong as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino who share our vision to be a leader in the US market is a great feeling", says Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US.

"We are also very pleased to extend the strong bond we have with Kambi as our sportsbook supplier, who we have worked closely with for the past 22 years in Europe and in Australia. We have been preparing very thoroughly for this moment for a long time and are ready and excited to become a part of what most likely will become the largest betting market in the world", says Stan.

Kindred has previously communicated the partnership with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City to pursue a Casino Service Industry Enterprise License in New Jersey, and the partnership with SG Digital to use their Open Platform System (a player account management platform) and Open Gaming System (a game aggregation technology). Kindred Group will continue to invest in growing its US operations and the next step will be the launch in Pennsylvania in the coming months, following the partnership with Mohegan Sun.

Unibet will be accessible at nj.unibet.com, in App Store and Google Play.

This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Regulation of Market Abuse, MAR.

