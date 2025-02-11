Kindred's Journey Towards Zero shows encouraging decline in high-risk revenue

SLIEMA, Malta, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the final quarter of 2024, Kindred's Gross winnings revenue from high-risk players reached 2.7 per cent, an encouraging decrease from the previous quarter. The positive movement is primarily driven by stricter measures, improved internal processes, and the exit of non-locally regulated markets.

Kindred Group (Kindred) reports an encouraging decrease in its share of revenue from high-risk players for the fourth quarter 2024 at 2.7 per cent (Q3 2024 3.2 per cent). The percentage of detected customers who exhibited improved behaviour after interventions showed an improvement at 92.2 per cent (compared to 87.3 per cent in Q3 2024). This positive trend is mainly the result of stricter measures across key markets, improved internal processes, as well as the exit from non-locally licensed markets as part of to the acquisition by La Française des Jeux (FDJ) in October 2024.This shift reflects Kindred's broader commitment to maintaining high regulatory standards and fostering safer gambling practices.

Global statistics from Kindred Group Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024* Share of gross winnings revenue from high-risk players 3.1 % 3.2 % 3.0 % 3.2 % 2.7 % Improvement effect after interventions 87.4 % 87.1 % 86.8 % 87.3 % 92.2 % *90 day rolling period between 21 September 2024 and 19 December 2024

"It is pleasing to see the decline in high-risk revenue during the fourth quarter of last year. We know that the share fluctuates between quarters, but the long-term trend is showing a steady decline. We remain dedicated and focused on improving our systems and processes to ensure we offer our customers a safe and fun experience," says Esther Scheepers, Head of Responsible Gambling at Kindred Group.

"The increased focus on responsible gambling by regulators and the industry is welcomed. From our end, we see that by combining our expertise with emerging technologies, we can further enhance detection capabilities. We are currently working on our existing detection system in combination with an additional system that will enable us to integrate more robust compliance features and optimize our overall approach to safer gambling. Furthermore, we are exploring opportunities to expand our research efforts, aiming to support data-driven discussions and looking at emerging trends in consumer protection. All these aspects are important to protect the integrity of the licence model and maintain a level playing field," concludes Esther Scheepers.

In February 2021, Kindred started to communicate about its share of revenue of harmful gambling and reports this data and the improvement effect after interventions each quarter. This is a key part of Kindred's work with fostering a factual and transparent dialogue, paving the way for a more sustainable industry.

Kindred also publishes specific RG data for the Swedish market together with ATG and Svenska Spel. Kindred's RG data for the second half of 2024 can be found here.

Correction

The Q3 2024 data for social, low and medium risk revenue published on 23 October 2024 contained mistakes and has been corrected on Kindred's website: https://www.kindredgroup.com/sustainability/our-journey-towards-zero/. The published high-risk revenue of 3.2% remains correct.

About Kindred's Journey towards Zero

Kindred Group is committed to transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society. Therefore, Kindred has set an ambition to reach zero per cent revenue from harmful gambling and to report this metric on a quarterly basis. This is done to increase transparency, to support a fact-based dialogue about harmful gambling, and to raise awareness of the Group's sustainability work. To read more, visit: www.kindredgroup.com/zero

