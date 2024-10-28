SLIEMA, Malta, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasdaq Stockholm has approved Kindred Group plc's ("Kindred" or the "Company") request for delisting of the Swedish Depository Receipts (the "SDRs") in Kindred from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the SDRs will be on 11 November 2024.

As previously announced, Kindred has applied for de-listing of the Company's SDRs from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm has now approved the application and resolved that the last day of trading in the SDRs will be on 11 November 2024.

For more information:

Patrick Kortman, Interim CFO

ir@kindredgroup.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:35 (CET) on 28 October, 2024.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/delisting-of-kindred-group-plc,c4056095

The following files are available for download: