Unibet Becomes Official Sponsor of the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Sweden and Denmark

SLIEMA, Malta, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) and its flagship brand Unibet are proud to announce that Unibet is an Official Sponsor of the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. This multi-nation event, hosted in Sweden and Denmark, solidifies Unibet's position as a key supporter of ice hockey and its fans.

The sponsorship underscores Unibet's ongoing commitment to the growth of ice hockey in Sweden, and across the Nordics. As part of this partnership, Unibet will leverage its extensive expertise in sports engagement to provide fans with unique experiences, exciting activations, and tailored content that brings the championship closer to home.

Philip Lagström, General Manager for Kindred Group Sweden, commented:

"We are incredibly proud to be an Official Sponsor with the of 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. Ice hockey holds a special place in the hearts of fans in Sweden, and it will be fantastic to get the tournament back to Sweden. By engaging fans with exciting content and experiences, we aim to enhance the excitement of the tournament and make this a truly memorable event for everyone involved."

With Sweden hosting the tournament for the first time since 2013, this event promises to captivate fans with thrilling matchups and unforgettable moments. For Denmark, this marks an exciting opportunity to co-host the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, following its successful hosting debut in Copenhagen in 2018. With a growing number of Danish players excelling in the NHL, this tournament highlights Denmark's rising prominence in the hockey world.

Lars Gade Nielsen, General Manager for Kindred Group Denmark:

"We're excited to be part of one of the biggest sporting events on Danish soil in 2025 and what will undoubtedly by a fantastic experience for the many Danish fans. Although Denmark will be outsiders compared to our Nordic friends, I'm certain that the tournament will become a spectacle for the fans."

As excitement builds, fans can already explore the odds for the tournament's top contenders with Unibet. Sweden leads as the favorite with odds of 3.50, followed by Canada at 4.00 and Finland at 5.50. The Czech Republic comes in at 6.50, with the USA at 7.50, and co-host nation Denmark offering long-shot odds of 151.00. Fans are encouraged to follow along as the odds evolve and immerse themselves in the action at Unibet's app and website.

For more information:

Alexander Westrell, Director of Communications

press@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/unibet-becomes-official-sponsor-of-the-2025-iihf-ice-hockey-world-championship-in-sweden-and-denmark,c4085131

The following files are available for download: