SHENZHEN, China, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a global leader in consumer electronics and charging technology, is proud to celebrate its 12th anniversary this year. To mark this milestone, UGREEN is introducing exclusive benefits as a gesture of appreciation and to celebrate with its valued users in the booming Middle Eastern market.

UGREEN Marks 12th Anniversary with Exclusive Sales Events in the Middle East

Since its inception, UGREEN has prioritized user-centric business practices. With a global sales network spanning over 200 countries and regions and a user base exceeding 100 million worldwide, UGREEN has become a globally recognized, trusted brand. This success can be attributed to an unwavering commitment to customer needs, as well as its dedication to innovation and continuous improvement.

At the heart of UGREEN's success lies its commitment to understanding and meeting user demands through robust R&D, innovative products, and superior service delivery. Additionally, UGREEN has expanded into new categories, including energy storage solutions and Network Attached Storage (NAS), with its new NASync product series raising over $6 million from over 12,000 backers in a March Kickstarter campaign.

Furthermore, UGREEN has consistently excelled in its primary product lines, notably with its gallium nitride (GaN) chargers, now upgraded to the Nexode Pro series with AirPyraTM Tech for compactness and high-performance chips for better charging efficiency.

Standing by its commitment to addressing the unique needs of its customers, UGREEN has launched the Nexode RG 65W charger, a device with a whimsical and distinctive robot design. It provides essential functionality and serves as an eye-catching addition to any desk or tabletop. This launch highlights UGREEN's dedication to personalization and innovation, setting itself apart from the competition.

To celebrate its 12th anniversary, UGREEN is offering its biggest discount of the year, with up to 40% off available on Amazon in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as Noon's official UGREEN store online. Offline promotions will also take place at UGREEN's counters in major UAE retail outlets, including Lulu, Sharaf DG, Virgin, and Jumbo. Additionally, UGREEN will host roadshow events at Sharaf DG, Virgin Megastore, and Jumbo in Dubai's Mall of Emirates, providing an interactive shopping experience.

With a strong focus on user value creation and technological innovation, UGREEN has become a household name in the tech industry. As UGREEN continues to grow and evolve, it will undoubtedly continue to lead the way in providing high-quality, innovative products to its global customer base.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2405261/1680x800.jpg